NEW BETHLEHEM – Drummond Animal Hospital recently welcomed Dr. Cecelia Harmon, DVM, as its new associate veterinarian.
Harmon is the daughter of Joe and Kelli Harmon of Fairmount City. She earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine in May 2023, where she graduated in the top of her class. Harmon also has a bachelor’s degree in biology from PennWest Clarion (2019).
During her four years of veterinary school, she was involved in the Food Animal Practitioners, the American Association of Feline Practitioners, Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association, the Veterinary Business Management Association, and was a member of the Bovine Palpation Team. Harmon served as vice president of the Christian Veterinary Fellowship and has volunteered on domestic and international mission trips with the Christian Veterinary Mission as well as the Street Dog Coalition.
Harmon holds certifications in Fear Free Practice, Cat Friendly Practice, Veterinary Business and Advanced Life Support. She scored in the top 1 percent of all senior veterinary students in the United States and Canada on her licensing exam and has been admitted into the Phi Zeta veterinary honors society based on academic merit. Harmon is licensed to treat all species, but she holds a special interest in feline medicine, especially feline endocrinopathies, such as diabetes.
Harmon will be on-boarding training through the summer and will begin seeing appointments in August. To book an annual wellness exam with Dr. Harmon or any of the other veterinarians at Drummond Animal Hospital, call (814) 275-3222 during normal business hours.