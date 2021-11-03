NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley School District officials rounded out the district’s full administrative team Monday night with the naming of a new high school principal.
In a unanimous vote of the seven school board members present at the regular meeting — members Carrie Adams and Ann Kopnitsky were absent — Roddy Hartle, high school art teacher and the district’s athletic director, was hired as the high school principal.
Hartle has been serving as acting principal since Amy Rupp was named district superintendent earlier this year.
When the motion was made to approve Hartle’s hiring, board member Dr. Don Nair offered an amendment substituting $95,000 for the proposed annual salary of $93,000, and substituting $116,846.67 for the district’s proposed total package cost of $114,307. The amendment failed in a 5-2 vote, with Nair and Dee Bell voting in favor.
In the ensuing discussion on the original motion to hire Hartle, Bell asked why the salary of recently-hired elementary principal Sandy Shirey did not match Hartle’s proposed salary.
“The only thing I see differently between the two is we’re paying a man more money and a woman less money for the same thing,” Bell said. “I want to go on record saying I think they’re both getting paid not enough.”
Member Darren Bain responded by saying that while he couldn’t speak for the rest of the board, “male versus female has nothing to do with [the salary difference].”
Board president Bill Reddinger offered a possible explanation for the salary discrepancies, stating that there are more evening responsibilities for the high school principal than there are for the elementary principal.
“How is that?” countered Bell. “I’ve always known the primary principal to be there for plays and band and Christmas concerts.”
Agreeing that questions regarding salary could be discussed another time, the board ultimately voted to hire Hartle at the initially proposed starting salary.
Board members then turned their attention to the need to fill the district’s now vacant athletic director position.
Reporting on the salaries offered by other districts for an athletic director, Rupp said that there was a wide range.
“Most of them are supplemental [contracts],” she said. “Some of them are full-time positions, some are teachers, some are full-time athletic directors, and so it really just depends on the direction we want to go.”
Rupp went on to explain that Hartle devoted three periods at the end of the day for athletics, and his was considered a half-day position. She said that, while that worked in the past, a new model might be required for moving ahead.
“At this time, we might have some folks that are interested, but nobody that has room in their schedule like that would be able to fulfill the position by giving them periods of the day to work,” she said.
Rupp suggested posting the position, gaging the interest internally and making a decision from there.
“And if there’s somebody out there that just wants a half-time position as an athletic director, we can look at that as something we want to do,” she added.
In addition to agreeing to advertise the position as a supplemental contract, the board also voted to pay Hartle $50 per diem to serve as athletic director until a replacement is found. Barnett voted against the per diem payment.
Bell also asked if, in light of Hartle’s new job, the district should consider hiring a full-time art teacher.
“We have an art teacher now who’s teaching those [earlier] periods of the day, and right now is looking at substituting, because we’re short on subs,” Rupp said. She noted further that the hope was to use the position to bring art activities back into the elementary without having to hire a full-time elementary art teacher. “So that position is whole, and it will be made whole, and will have some benefits to the elementary school as well.”
Member Dr. Chad Shaffer said that while making the position full-time may not save money, it is a way to offer art education at the elementary level.
Member Jason Barnett suggested that there could be some cost savings given that Hartle was a top-step teacher.
Rupp said that since the current substitute was hired through the end of this year, the board could revisit the issue before the start of school next fall.
The board also heard and approved a proposal from the sports boosters outlining changes to their original plan for sharing expenses the district incurs for extra-curricular activities.
According to Hartle, changes from the original proposal include adjusting the district’s budget caps for boys and girls basketball, volleyball, wrestling, baseball and softball, and football; the addition of a $750 team activity fee per sport; and implementing facility usage fees for youth sports.
Hartle explained further that the student activity fee is still $100 per player and that admission prices were added to the mix for some spectators.
“This would be for away students only,” he said. “We still would admit our students free. The cost for visiting students would be $2 for JV and varsity events and $1 for junior high events.”
Other Business
• In what was his final meeting as a school board member, Rupp thanked Shaffer for his longtime service to the district.
“We do appreciate all you’ve done,” she said.
Shaffer said he believed he was leaving with the district “on the ascent,” crediting a “strong” teaching and support staff, an administration team that’s prepared to “take the district to the next level” and the school board’s commitment.
“I’ve gotten a lot out of it,” Shaffer said of his time on the board, noting that he’s learned a lot about education and government. “If somebody were to come up to me and ask if they should be on the school board, I would absolutely tell them yes.”
• During the public concerns portion of the meeting, district resident Tammy Wolfe addressed the board on her opposition to the mask mandate.
• Approval was given for the district to seek an appraisal for the partial property, located at 330 Pheasant Farm Road, at the former site of Mahoning Elementary.
• A resignation agreement with employee No. 170 was accepted effective Oct. 15. Nair voted against the motion.
• Teacher Tracie Bonfardine was reassigned as half-time technology teacher, half-time gifted instructor at the high school, effective Oct. 20.
In addition, former librarian Jill Boyles was recalled as half-time gifted teacher at the elementary school, effective Oct. 27.
• The resignations of school psychologist Suzann Erikson (effective no later than Dec. 17) and cafeteria workers Jeri Skinner (effective Oct. 25) and Ginny Neiswonger (effective Nov. 5) were accepted.
• Tara Burford was approved as a longterm substitute for the remainder of the school year at a total cost of $64,434.
• Amanda Whitling was hired as a cafeteria aide at a salary of $9 per hour for a total cost of $4,628, and Wendy Edmonds was hired as a high school secretary at a rate of $17.28 per hour for a total cost of $57,793.