HAWTHORN – Citing decreasing membership, the Hawthorn Calvary United Methodist Church will formally close its doors this Sunday at the conclusion of its regular morning service.
“Calvary has had a long ministry of preaching God’s Holy Word, [and] serving the Hawthorn and the surrounding communities, but now their appointed time is complete,” said the Rev. Bud Davis, senior pastor of the Redbank Valley United Methodist Ministry of the congregation’s nearly 150-year history in Hawthorn.
According to the Rev. Jodie Smith, former minister of the church and current district superintendent of the Franklin and Indiana districts, the church began in Hawthorn in 1871 and was first known as West Millville. The church had its start when a class meeting was held at the Middle Run School House and the group’s first quarterly conference was held on June 3, 1871.
Realizing the need for a permanent building, the current structure was built in 1873 and the church became known as Hawthorn Calvary.
In 1893, the congregation became part of the United Evangelical denomination, and in 1968, it became Hawthorn Calvary United Methodist Church when the denomination merged with the Methodist Church.
In 1986, Calvary was linked with the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church, and in 2008, the yoked charge joined five other small United Methodist churches in the area to become the cooperative Redbank Valley United Methodist Ministry.
Over the years, the Calvary church underwent much renovation, including the installation of stained-glass windows in 1915, the addition of a basement and kitchen in 1926 and the educational wing in 1975.
Dick Troup, a life-long member of the church, recently recalled a time during one of the remodeling projects when the Youth Fellowship group wanted to do something to help the church.
The youth group — along with a committee comprised of youth leader Sheila Troup, Connie LeVier, Linda Stitt, Lois Taylor, Walsa Harmon, Jeannie Tassey and Vickie Longo — decided to comprise a cookbook of favorite recipes submitted by “neighbors and friends of Calvary Methodist Church,” with the proceeds going toward the purchase of two pulpit chairs and a communion table for the sanctuary.
“That cookbook is still used in many homes to this day,” Troup said, noting that the cookbook had at least two publishings over the years.
The furniture pieces were presented by the Youth Fellowship to the church in 1969.
Troup also noted that the large wooden cross at the front of the sanctuary, made by church member Clayton Dovenspike, was installed in 1974.
Over the years, Troup said that membership at the church has steadily declined, and the congregation made the tough decision this summer to close.
“We are so low in attendance, we just thought it was time to close,” he said, noting that following the closure, the church building will revert back to the conference, which will then decide its future.
Troup went on to say that the current congregation owes a debt of gratitude to church pianist Adele Smith, who has lined up retired ministers and lay speakers to lead the weekly services the last several years.
Looking back on his years in the Hawthorn church, Troup said he was grateful for the weekly worship and fellowship that the church provided.
“It was a joy going there and meeting with the other members in our church family,” he said. “I always looked forward to it.”
Jodie Smith said that along with the regular Sunday services, the church was known for extensive mission outreach, much of which was funded by dinners and other events.
Davis concurred, saying that Calvary Church has “blessed Hawthorn and the surrounding communities with many community dinners and breakfasts.”
He also noted that the church’s homemade apple pies, apple dumplings and apple butter were always community favorites.
“The women at Hawthorn taught me how to make an apple pie and dumpling from scratch,” he said.
Reflecting on the final service, Davis said that although the closing of Hawthorn Calvary is a solemn and sad event, it should be viewed similar to the passing of a person of faith.
“Even though many of the people have passed onto glory, there are still generations living who have come to know Christ, grown up in, and were nurtured in the faith in the Hawthorn church who have moved on to other churches and communities,” he said. “As a result, the church really and truly remains alive because of the Holy Spirit that lives within each person whose life was transformed in the Hawthorn church and has gone out and shared the love of Christ with the community they live in.”
Davis went on to say that the closing of Hawthorn Calvary United Methodist Church brings another ray of hope.
“We hope that the building will soon become a part of another church and Christ’s church body will be resurrected through them,” he said.
The final service at Hawthorn Calvary United Methodist Church will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 with Rev. Smith delivering the message.
Troup said that the church has some commemorative plates and old hymnals available to anyone who might be interested.