NEW BETHLEHEM – A 59-year-old Hawthorn woman is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges following a vehicle crash on Nov. 18 at approximately 5:50 p.m. in New Bethlehem.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Darlene R. Raybuck was also charged with one count each of careless driving and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
According to court documents, New Bethlehem Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Water and Vine streets for a report of a vehicle crashed into the guide rails. Emergency dispatchers informed officers that the caller had stated that she believed the driver was intoxicated.
Officers arrived on scene at approximately 6:15 p.m. and observed a 2004 Jeep Liberty up on a guide rail on the eastbound side of the roadway facing west. Police said a woman, later identified as Raybuck, was observed in the passenger side of the vehicle.
A strong odor of alcohol was allegedly detected coming from Raybuck, and she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
She also almost lost her balance as she was being escorted from her vehicle to the police cruiser, police said.
When asked what had happened, Raybuck reportedly explained that she had swerved to miss a raccoon that had entered the roadway in front of her Jeep.
Raybuck allegedly admitted to having “a couple” of drinks at her sister’s home before getting behind the wheel, and said that she didn’t have her driver’s license on her. A background check later revealed that her license had been DUI suspended, reports state.
Police said Raybuck was unable to perform field sobriety tests and showed signs of impairment. Two portable breath tests were attempted, but Raybuck was unable to complete either test successfully.
Raybuck was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood test.
On Nov. 19, officers spoke with the woman who initially reported that crash. During the interview, the woman reportedly explained that she had come upon the crash and observed a man assisting Raybuck, who was laying on the ground on the driver’s side of the running vehicle. Raybuck was attempting to get the keys out of the ignition.
An open can of beer was allegedly later discovered in the center console.
During an interview on Nov. 20, police said the man at the scene explained that he had been traveling down Water Street when he came upon the crash. He said he noticed Raybuck laying on the ground with a beer can koozie nearby.
A third witness reportedly told police that he had been near the crosswalk area at the intersection of Broad and Vine streets, near Redbank Chevrolet, when he observed Raybuck’s Jeep turn onto Vine Street. He said the vehicle went up over the curb and continued for a short distance onto Water Street, before striking a guide rail.
The results of Raybuck’s blood test, which were received on Dec. 15, indicated her blood alcohol content to be 0.195 percent.
Charges were filed Dec. 22 by Officer Jonathan Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.