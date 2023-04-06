DISTANT – Distant Senior Center will hold a “Healthy Steps for Older Adults” program at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25, at the Distant Fire Center.
Topics will include: safety in homes, balance, injuries and fall prevention, assessment and education on footwear.
Admission is free to all those over 60.
This event is sponsored by the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging.
The center is located at 2239 Madison Road in Distant.
For more information, call the senior center on Thursdays at (814) 275-2101 or call (724) 548-3291 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.