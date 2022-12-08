CLARION – Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley announced this week that he will not seek re-election to a third term in the office.
“It has been a great honor to have been elected, and it has been a pleasure serving you,” said Heasley, who will finish out the final year on his current term in office in 2023. “The past seven years have gone fast, but it’s time for me to retire.”
The commissioner thanked Clarion County’s many “dedicated, loyal and caring employees.”
“Looking back, I stand by my decisions and votes,” he said. “Many steps were taken to improve the stability and long-term financial savings to the county. Being fiscally responsible by cutting expenses while improving county facilities and services are in the best interest now and for the future of Clarion County. Decisions for prudent spending are more important than decisions based on losing votes.”
Heasley called on county voters to look for candidates who “care about the future of the county and will be responsible with your tax dollars rather than candidates looking to benefit their own personal agendas.”
“I implore candidates to run in 2023 who have the intent to serve and manage the county government operation in the best interest of the taxpayers,” he said. “Furthermore, these candidates should be judged based on their qualifications, not solely based on political affiliation.”
He also urged women in the county to consider running for office, noting it has been 12 years since a woman served as county commissioner.
“It is time Clarion County welcomes a female commissioner,” he said.
“I feel blessed and wish to thank you for letting me serve you as one of your county commissioners,” he concluded.