TOBY TWP. – Nearly two dozen area fire companies from four counties were dispatched to a large outside fire on Monday in Toby Township.
According to reports, firefighters got the call at approximately 4 p.m. on May 29 to respond to an outside fire involving a large amount of brush and tires at 481 Route 861 in Toby Township, a property belonging to Justin and Paula Davis.
“They [the homeowners] were burning garbage and thought that the fire had gone out,” Rimersburg Hose Co. first lieutenant Ethan Tustin said Tuesday afternoon. He explained, however, that a hot ember was likely swept up in a gust of wind a few hours later, catching some leaves on fire and soon spreading to a large pile of tires nearby.
“We don’t often deal with tire fires, but it’s something we’re trained in,” Tustin said, noting that tires can catch fire just from the radiant heat of a nearby flame. “They create their own fuel and will just start burning.”
Due to the number of BTUs (British Thermal Unit) that are put off, Tustin said tire fires require “a lot of water quickly,” which presented an initial challenge for the first firefighters on scene.
“We were using a lot of water,” he said, adding that while several tankers were dispatched, it was important to establish a “good water supply” to attack the fire more efficiently. Once more help arrived on scene, Tustin said, crews were able to utilize a local pond to draw water to better attack the fire.
“For the first half hour to 45 minutes, our biggest issue was water,” Tustin continued. “Once we got some more companies there, we were able to set up a water supply to keep dumping water on the fire.”
Tustin said the heat of the fire along with the mid-afternoon heat also posed a challenge for crews battling the blaze.
“We had to rotate through firemen more quickly because of how hot the fire was and how hot it was during the day,” he said, pointing out that no firefighters were injured at the scene.
Along with heat and water issues, Tustin said firefighters also had to deal with a small brush fire that sparked as a result of the larger fire.
“There was a three- or four-acre brush fire that started from the main fire due to the heat and embers falling in the dry woods,” he said. “Once we had some more manpower, and the guys were able to get over to it, that fire was under control pretty rapidly.”
In addition to Rimersburg Hose Co., which arrived first on scene, according to reports, 21 other fire departments from Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson and Butler counties were dispatched to the fire. Those also on scene include: Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Limestone Township Fire Department, New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1, Perry Township Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department and Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department in Clarion County; Parker City Volunteer Fire Department, Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department and Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department in Armstrong County; Corsica Fire Company, Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association and Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company in Jefferson County; and Chicora Independent Hose Company, Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department Station 28, and Bruin Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association in Butler County.
Tustin said Route 861 was shutdown for a while due to the fire.
While the rest of the responding fire departments cleared the scene around 9:17 p.m., Tustin said the Rimersburg department stayed on scene until around 1 a.m. on Tuesday to be sure the flames didn’t rekindle.
“We released everybody else, but we kept one truck on scene until we could make sure that all the hot spots were out,” he said.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Paula Davis thanked everyone who was involved with extinguishing the fire at their property “without loss of structure or other items (and most importantly lives).”
“Words could never express our gratitude to all first responders, firefighters and EMS who were here for hours, fighting the blaze,” she wrote, also thanking the UK gas station and Fox’s Pizza in Rimersburg for donating water and pizza for the first responders, as well as friends and community members for their support. “It has meant a great deal, and we feel very fortunate to have all of you in our lives.”