RIMERSBURG – The black cat may be the mascot of the Halloween season, but for Rimersburg residents, an overabundance of felines is the truly scary problem.
Tina Unger, Jean Gilmore and Diana Hilles, representing local nonprofit group Lucky Cats Get N’ Fixed, told Rimersburg Borough Council earlier this week that help is needed in combatting the growing cat problem in town.
One particular area of concern is a home along Chestnut Street, which they said has become even more of a problem since its owner passed away and the home has seemingly been abandoned.
“The smell is atrocious,” Hilles said, noting that the house is also falling in. “There’s cats all over this town.”
Police have been to the site over the years, officials said, noting that the council has tried to have the property condemned as well.
Unger said the nonprofit group helps trap stray cats so that they can be neutered or spayed. The cats are then released back into town, unless farmers are willing to take them, or others step up to adopt the animals.
Officials said there have been complaints of cats looking scrawny and malnourished around the Chestnut Street house, and that dead cats have been seen on the porch.
Unger said that in addition to finding homes for the cats, the bigger issue is the cost to have the animals spayed and neutered. She said that it costs $50 for male cats, and $75 for females.
They said that while it is great if people come forward to take in the cats, the problem in town will not be resolved unless the animals are fixed before they are again allowed to roam free.
“We can’t help it if there’s multiple people in this community that don’t do the right thing,” Hilles added.
Unger said donations are needed to help the cause. Borough council members said they felt the town itself could not give tax money to the group, but encouraged residents to donate via cans that will be placed in area businesses.
Hilles said that people complain about the trap and release policy, noting that the cats just return to being a nuisance.
“At least when you get the cat fixed, there’s not 50 more,” she said.
Gilmore said that farmers are more likely to take in the cats if they are fixed. Unger added that the cats that are fixed can be identified because their left ears have been tipped.
As for the Chestnut Street house, officials said it appears as if the son of the deceased has abandoned the property. Police Chief Robert Malnofsky suggested that it would be better if the son deeded the property to the borough, than for it to go into the long process involving banks and the state.
Councilman Roger Crick said he would talk with borough solicitor William Hager about the matter to see what could be done with the property.
Other Business
• Crick said he will also talk with the solicitor regarding Unger’s request to host a fundraising wine and shine tasting in Rimersburg as part of the upcoming A Christmas Present craft show. She said that because Rimersburg is a dry town, she needs a letter from the council that would give permission for the tastings to take place.
• Derrick Best was hired as a full-time borough maintenance employee. Officials said they have other applications they are reviewing for another possible open position.
• The council set Trick-or-Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. It was noted that the Rimersburg Lions’ Halloween parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. that evening, and that no costume judging will take place this year at the end of the parade.
• Approval was given to pay $2,857 to Mealy Excavation for help finding and repairing a water line leak along Main Street.
• The council also authorized a $7,234 payment to Fox & Fox for a recently completed survey of borough boundaries. Officials noted that the cost was about half of what was estimated for the project.
• Members approved a design plan for improvements to the Rimersburg Community Building, and agreed to seek bids for the first phase of the work.