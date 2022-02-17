CLARION – The passing of the 2018 Farm Bill provided for the legalization of hemp and sale of products made from the plant’s cannabinoids, such as CBD and THC. With the use of such products becoming increasingly widespread, total sales in the United States are forecast to reach $2.61 billion in 2022.
This projection bodes well for Black Bear Hemp Dispensary, opened on Main Street in downtown Clarion during November 2021 by Carrie Lester, her fiancée Jesse Worsk, and Darrin and Rebecca Brooks.
To be clear, though hemp and marijuana have similarities, often being confused with one another, they are different. According to Lester, “When you look at a hemp plant and a marijuana plant, they look very similar. They both produce buds, the both produce a flower. Those are the parts of the plant that hold its medicinal compounds, the cannabinoids, in the highest concentrations.
“The biggest difference is that hemp contains less than 0.3 percent of Delta 9 THC to be considered legal. That’s the biggest difference. Medical and recreational marijuana contain more than 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC and hemp contains less than that.”
Delta 9 THC is the primary psychoactive compound found in marijuana, responsible for the “high” from its use.
Black Bear Hemp Dispensary sells hemp-derived CBD and THC products that can be utilized as natural remedies to treat such things as chronic pain, inflammation, anxiety, insomnia, degenerative nerve conditions and arthritis.
“CBD can provide help for people,” Lester said. “It’s a great place for people to start if they’re looking for a more natural form of relief, than possibly the prescription that they either may be currently taking or considering taking.
“THC has a lot of medicinal properties, it can be beneficial for all of the things that CBD helps with. It’s less psychoactive than medicinal or recreational cannabis. It still gives you that euphoria, a nice happy sensation, without being too strong or as intense as the THC that is found in marijuana.”
The products available at the dispensary are many and varied.
“We have edible products; gummies, chocolates, cereal bars. We have smokable products; pre-rolled joints, blunts, vaporizable oil. Topical products you can apply to the skin; lotions, creams, roll-on gels that can be applied anywhere you have aches and pains. Tinctures, oil you just drop under the tongue that enters the bloodstream sublingually through the capillaries so people feel its effects sooner than edibles. We even have pet products,” listed Lester.
Individuals must be at least 21 to purchase THC products or anything smokable or vaporizable. CBD products for internal use, such as gummies and tinctures, are available to those 18 or over. Proof of age is required at the point of sale.
Lester and Worsk have worked in the medical marijuana industry for over 15 years combined, allowing them and their trained staff to knowledgeably serve the dispensary’s customers.
“From our experience, we have been able to train our staff to consult with customers when they come in; to ask them what they’re looking to achieve from the products they purchase. We can help point them in the right direction as far as which products we think will help them and give them the effect they are desiring,” Lester explained.
“We go over the different products we have available that we think could be beneficial. We ask them if they would prefer to eat and ingest or vaporize or smoke something. We cater the experience to best suit the customer’s needs and what they are looking for.”
Not only does individualized education and consultation separate Black Bear Hemp Dispensary from other businesses that sell similar products, such as convenience stores and beer distributors, but all products have also been lab tested.
Noted Lester, “The most important thing is that we only carry third-party, lab-tested products. All the products available in our store go through lab testing to ensure their potency, their purity, and their safety. We won’t carry something unless it’s third-party lab tested and from a reputable, trusted dealer.”
The dispensary in Clarion is the second Black Bear store, the first opening in Grove City last July.
“We had a lot of customers traveling from more northern and eastern areas, closer to Clarion, coming to our Grove City store. There was clearly a need for another establishment that offered these types of products in the Clarion area. We visited Clarion and met some local business owners and they seemed excited about having a store like ours join the community,” observed Lester.
Not only have local business owners welcomed Black Bear Hemp Dispensary, but customer reaction has been positive, reinforcing the decision to open this new location.
Commented Lester, “I think the most rewarding thing is that we are seeing a lot of repeat customers. People have come in, purchased products and enjoyed their experience, and then come back to get more. They are also telling their friends and family members, they are coming to see as well.
“Word of mouth referrals have really been beneficial for us in Clarion. The reception has been great, it’s growing slowly but surely.”