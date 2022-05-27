While Henry Run Sawmill Dam Falls might be one of the most scenic locations in Cook Forest, it could possibly be one of the least visited. That’s probably because, despite being the only natural or manmade falls in the forest, it does not appear on any of the park’s maps.
“It’s right along a trail, but they haven’t put it on a park map,” said Jim Cheney, owner and content creator of the travel blog “Uncovering PA.”
“I’ve always thought that’s a little strange [that the falls isn’t on a map], but I think that’s probably the main reason; people just don’t know it’s there.”
Donny Jones of Franklin, who has visited the falls several times, echoed those sentiments: “Mom and Dad used to take us kids to Cook Forest and now I’m taking grandkids. I never heard about the falls until a couple years ago, until I started seeing posts [on social media].”
Not a lot is known about the dam’s history, though Cheney seems to have a good a grasp of the subject.
“I couldn’t find an exact date of when it was built or even when they stopped using it. Sometime in the middle 1800s it was used to power a sawmill when the lumber industry was clearing that portion of the forest,” he reported. “They cut logs there and then bundled them together and shipped them down the Clarion River.”
The river is located about 100-125 yards downstream from the falls.
Unlike many attractions in the forest that are easily accessible from roadside parking, it takes a bit of hiking to reach the falls. There are two commonly used routes.
The shortest way is coming down the hillside from the area of the fire tower and Seneca Point. Because of that trail’s steepness, however, this is also considered the more challenging of the two.
The other route, which is somewhat easier to traverse, involves hiking the North Country Trail/Baker Trail off Gravel Lick Road (the two trails come together in the area).
Limited vehicle parking can be found along Gravel Lick Road approximately a mile east from its intersection with Miola Road.
The trail, which is clearly blazed with blue and yellow paint, runs along a hillside and first ascends over approximately a half-mile to Scurry Overlook. Offering a view of the Clarion River, the overlook is a good place for pictures or to rest (there is a bench), as the trail’s grade is not insignificant.
From Scurry Overlook, the clear but sometimes narrow trail descends, substantially in places, for another half-mile to Hemlock Island. The falls is about a tenth of a mile to the right after crossing a wooden bridge spanning Hemlock Island and Henry’s Run.
In total, the hike is about 1.6 miles each way, with the descents becoming ascents and visa versa on the return jaunt to Gravel Lick Road. Good shoes or boots are a prerequisite, as the trail is narrow, at times steep, and slippery if wet.
The hike is worth it — the dam is well preserved and the falls picture-perfect.
“I’m not one to make a destination of manmade waterfalls, but you have a dam that’s been there for 150 to 200 years and it still looks in fantastic shape. The rocks are still in the same spot,” noted Cheyney. “The beauty of the construction of the dam, combined with the way the water falls in a sheet over the dam, it’s just really quite a beautiful and scenic spot.”
Jones not only appreciates the scenic nature of the falls, but also the serenity it offers, saying, “I just like going back there for the peace and tranquility. Just hearing that waterfall is so peaceful back in there.
“Listening to the falls, the amount of water. It’s beautiful back there. And you know, you don’t have cell phones ringing all the time.”