HERSHEY – For the PIAA Class 1A football finalist Redbank Valley Bulldogs, it’s time for another Bishop.
After beating WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin, 23-14, last Friday at North Hills High School’s Martorelli Stadium (See Page B-1 for story), the 13-1 Bulldogs face three-time state champion Bishop Guilfoyle of District 6.
Kickoff is Thursday at Hersheypark Stadium starting at 1 p.m.
“Obviously, if you’re involved with football at all, you know the tradition of Bishop Guilfoyle and that’s the name if you follow small school high school football,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said after his team beat Canevin.“We had a team meeting before we left school (Friday) and I read them text messages that we got sent to us from coaches in District 9 and we realized that not only the district schools were pulling for us, but public schools as well and we kind of put that chip on our shoulder.
“Bishop Guilfoyle is a tremendous program that’s been here year in and year out and we have to play even better than we played tonight.”
Here are some pieces of information regarding the game as Redbank Valley Superintendent Amy Rupp released a statement over the weekend:
— Up to three student busses were planned to be used to take any interested students to the game at a cost of $10 ($8 for ticket, $2 charge for bus). The bus will leave at 8 a.m. and return at approximately 9 p.m. with a stop on the way home at a fast food restaurant. Of course, students need to take their own money for food. Students can pack a lunch or receive a bagged lunch from the cafeteria before leaving.
— The deadline to commit to the bus trip was Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. Busses were limited to RVHS students and teacher chaperones.
— The game will be streamed live at all schools in the district from the start of the game until school dismissal.
ABOUT GUILFOYLE — The Marauders advanced to their fifth championship game in the last eight years after last Friday’s 20-7 win over District 4’s Canton. They won three straight titles from 2014 through 2016, then lost in 2019 before reaching the semifinals last year and losing 16-14 to eventual champion Steelton-Highspire.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s win last week was its fourth straight, all of them in the postseason against the only four Class 1A teams the Marauders have played all season. They finished 6-4 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference that consists of Class 2A, 3A and 4A schools.
The Marauders started out 1-2. After beating Johnstown (49-6) to open the season, they dropped games to Class 3A Penn Cambria (27-14) and Class 2A Richland (28-3).
A three-game winning streak with wins over Class 2A Forest Hills (17-16), Class 3A Somerset (45-24) and Class 3A Westmont Hilltop (35-14) was stopped by a 41-22 loss to Class 2A Chestnut Ridge. The Marauders beat Class 2A Central Cambria (28-13) and Bishop McCort (42-0) before a regular-season finishing 28-10 loss to Class 3A Bedford.
Richland won the D6 Class 2A title before losing to Southern Columbia in the quarterfinals, beating Forest Hills in the district final.
Bedford, a District 5 school, routed D9’s Clearfield 54-12 for a sub-regional title before losing 20-14 to Central Martinsburg in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Central beat Penn Cambria (42-7) in the D6 final.
So the schedule was a challenging one for the four-loss Marauders, who then reeled off playoff wins in the D6 playoffs as the No. 3 seed against Purchase Line (38-8), Homer-Center (28-0) and top-seeded Juniata Valley (24-21) in the final.
In last week’s win over Canton, junior quarterback Karson Kiesewetter ran for all three touchdowns of 5 and 8 yards in the second quarter and 1 yard in the fourth quarter. Canton’s only score came in the third quarter to cut the lead to 14-7.
Kiesewetter’s second run came off a scramble as he eluded a sack attempt and scored with just 13 seconds left before halftime. Kiesewetter went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season with his 20 carries for 138 yards. He only attempted nine passes, completing five for 82 yards.
The Marauders had to readjust their offense after losing senior playmaker Haiden Garner in the second game of the season. Garner threw for 245 yards, ran for 603 yards and caught 32 passes for 466 while also scoring 10 TDs and making 62 tackles.
Without him, the Marauders have looked to Kiesewetter as a dual-threat QB. Along with his 1,035 rushing yards, he’s completed 122 of 194 passes for 1,802 yards and 12 TDs against 10 interceptions.
Junior Cooper Rother has rushed for over 800 yards and 10 TDs while he, senior Patrick Reilly, and juniors Dominic Yanoshak and Drew Abraham all have over 270 receiving yards as possible passing targets.
The Marauders were 7-3 a year ago and lost plenty of key players to graduation, including their quarterback, top two rushers including the injured Garner, most of their leading receivers and top seven tacklers on defense.
MARAUDERS PLAYOFF HISTORY — Bishop Guilfoyle head coach Justin Wheeler has quite a resume in his ninth season with the program.
The Marauders’ state title run began in 2014 as they went 16-0 with a 19-18 win over WPIAL powerhouse Clairton. It was another 16-0 season in 2015 with a 35-0 shutout of Farrell in the final and then a third straight 16-0 perfect season in 2016 with a 17-0 blanking again of Clairton.
Guilfoyle’s 58-game winning streak ended in the 2017 D6 final in a 20-14 loss to Homer-Center.
But the Marauders would get back to the state playoffs eventually. In 2018, they were knocked out of the district playoffs in the semifinals by Juniata Valley. Then in 2019, they landed in the state final again as Farrell avenged its 2015 state loss with a 10-7 overtime victory.
Last year, the Marauders won the D6 title in a 48-13 rout of Homer-Center before getting edged by Steelton-Highspire in the semifinals. Steel High then beat WPIAL champion Jeannette 32-20 for the state title.
D9 PLAYOFF RARITY — While of course, this is the first state finals berth for any Redbank Valley sports team, it’s only the third time a D9 football team has played for a state championship.
In 1992, Smethport lost to District 3’s Scotland School, 24-7, in the Class 1A final played at Altoona’s Mansion Park. In the second year of the state playoff system in 1989, Keystone fell to District 2’s Dunmore, 57-18, also in Class 1A.
Just getting to the state semifinals has been hard enough for D9 teams, which obviously have gotten past that round three times. Overall, D9 was 2-10 in semifinal matchups all-time in Class 1A and 0-2 in Class 3A.
Keystone beat Clairton (15-14) in 1989 while Smethport blanked Rochester (6-0) to reach the finals in their runs. Other losers in the semifinals in Class 1A were East Brady (12-6 loss to Cambridge Springs in 1988, Smethport four times in 1990 (63-14 loss to Farrell), 1991 (29-20 loss to Rochester), 1995 (14-0 loss to Farrell) and 1998 (41-6 loss to Rochester).
Curwensville lost to Rochester (20-12) in 2004, Coudersport to Duquesne (33-2) in 2005, Kane to Serra Catholic (48-21) in 2007, Port Allegany to Clairton (44-12) in 2012 and Clarion to North Catholic (39-12) in 2013.
Bradford had both semifinal berths in Class 3A, losing to Aliquippa (56-16) in 1988 and Pine-Richland (37-7) in 2003.
Against WPIAL teams overall in the state playoffs, D9 was 2-19 going into the Bulldogs’ win over Bishop Canevin Friday night — 2-9 in Class 1A, 0-8 in Class 2A and 0-2 in Class 3A.
BAIN AND MARSHALL — Two years ago, neither Bryson Bain nor Chris Marshall were on the Bulldogs’ football roster. Last year, Marshall joined the team and Bain jumped on the squad prior to this season.
Both played huge roles in getting the Bulldogs to Hershey, of course. While they’re not the only basketball players-in-waiting on the football team — the season tips off Friday night at home with a two-day tournament — Bain and Marshall both, presuming health, will get over 1,000 career points in basketball. Bain is headed to Indiana University of Pennsylvania next fall to play baseball, while Marshall’s college future isn’t set as of yet.
The 6-foot-3 Marshall had two interceptions, returning one 98 yards to tie the game against Canevin while the 6-foot-4 Bain ran for a touchdown and completed several clutch passes after starting the game slow with the rest of the offense.
“Marshall is an athlete,” Gold said. “I mean, he’s showcased on Hudl for dunks in basketball and he’s just a freak of an athlete. He’s a kid that wasn’t playing football three years ago and I asked him to come out and now he’s getting PSAC (Division II college conference in which Clarion University is a member) calls. He missed four games during the regular season and we put him at safety three weeks ago and he’s done a tremendous job making reads and making plays and (the 98-yarder) is one we’re going to remember forever.”
Bain, obviously a first-year starter, went over 2,000 passing yards this year on Friday, and he’s also quarterbacking a state finalist.
“It’s just amazing,” Bain said after Friday’s win. “It’s something you dream about as a kid and then you just see the community support tonight and it shows you it’s bigger than the team. It’s a whole community thing.”
It wasn’t necessarily a football dream initially.
“It was always a state championship with my friends,” Bain smiled. “We thought basketball at first and it ends up being football. Since the start of the year, we knew we had something special and just had to keep building and keep going.”