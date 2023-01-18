New Bethlehem, PA (16242)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 34F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 34F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.