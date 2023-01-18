NEW BETHLEHEM – It has been said that with competitive spirit, you only have two minutes and 30 seconds to leave a mark; “embrace it, cherish it, conquer it and make it count.”
This saying has not been lost on the Redbank Valley High School competitive cheerleading team, who in its first season back on the mats in several years has earned a spot in the state competition later this month.
“I’m absolutely pleased with this season,” RVHS varsity cheer coach Madi Nugent said earlier this week, pointing out that the team worked hard and showed improvement over the course of its debut season. “As coaches, we couldn’t ask for anything more.”
According to Nugent, who has been the cheer coach at Redbank for three years, competitive spirit is not entirely new to the community as the high school actually had a successful team several years ago.
“I don’t know why they stopped,” said Nugent, noting that she’s been trying to resurrect the competition team at Redbank for a few years. “The girls have been wanting to do it, and I definitely wanted to give them the opportunity.”
With help from district athletic director Matt Darr, Nugent said she was able to secure approval from the district to relaunch a competitive cheer team this fall.
“I was super excited to share the news with the girls,” Nugent said, adding that she immediately began preparing for the upcoming season.
She pointed out that competitive spirit is “an athletic-based side of cheerleading,” that features a routine of choreographed stunts and tumbling.
“You have one shot,” Nugent said of competitions, explaining that teams have two minutes and 30 seconds to perform their routine for the judges to earn points in difficulty and execution for the best score. “If something doesn’t work as far as a stunt, that’s points taken off.”
In order to prepare for the season, Nugent — along with assistant varsity/junior high coach Allie Pence and volunteer coaches Amber Kimmel and Ashlyn Holben — enlisted a choreographer from Pittsburgh to help with the routine, which the team continued to work on and tweak throughout the season.
Redbank’s 14-member varsity squad participated in four competitions at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), Moniteau, DuBois and Johnsonburg.
“The first competition was a little hard, and we didn’t come out with the results that we were hoping for,” Nugent said, noting that the experience “lit a fire” under the girls to put in the extra effort and work for the remainder of the season.
“They worked hard and were dedicated,” she continued. “Out of [the remaining] competitions, we brought home two second place trophies and a third place trophy.”
In addition to the individual competitions, the Redbank squad also participated in the District 9 Competitive Spirit Championships, held last Saturday at RVHS, where the team was one of six that qualified for the state PIAA Championships in Hershey Jan. 27-28.
“Saturday was amazing; it was the best performance that my girls had done,” Nugent said, adding that 11 District 9 teams participated in the event. “They did everything we as coaches had asked them to do.”
During the competition, she explained, each team was given seven minutes to warm up, before performing their two-and-a-half-minute routine for the judges in one of three divisions — Small, Large and Co-Ed.
“We had performances going every 10 minutes,” Nugent said, pointing out that every team at Districts comes into the competition with a clean slate, without prior achievements taken into account. “That just gives us all a fair share to move on.”
According to Nugent, the District 9 Champions include St. Marys Area High School for the Small Division, Elk County Catholic School System for the Large Division and Union/A-C Valley for the Co-Ed Division.
The final three teams that qualified based on scores were Redbank Valley, Small Division; Moniteau, Small Division; and Karns City, Large Division.
“It’s a really big deal,” Nugent said of Redbank’s success. “Getting to go to states their first year competing is awesome. Their hard work has definitely paid off.”
With less than two weeks until the state championship, Nugent said her team’s goal is to advance to the semi-final round of the competition.
“There will be some teams who move straight to the finals, and others will move from preliminaries to the semi-finals,” she explained, noting that those who make it to the semi-final round will perform again to qualify for finals.
No matter the outcome of the competition, Nugent said her team is just proud to be representing the community at the state competition.
“The girls wouldn’t be able to do what they do without the community’s support,” she said. “They’re very thankful for all the support they’ve received.”
Looking toward the future, Nugent said that she hopes to see the program continue to flourish and grow with more competitions and new and returning talent.
“I see nothing but great things for this team moving forward, [and] we have some amazing talent coming up,” she said, noting that the team will only lose one senior next year. She also pointed to a growing junior high squad at Redbank, as well as the successful Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer program for younger girls, as potential feeding programs for the varsity squad. “I see this program doing nothing but growing in the years to come.”