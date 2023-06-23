Monroe Twp. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a lane restriction on June 25 for the application of a High Friction Surface Treatment on State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
During the application, there will be a single lane restriction on State Route 68 from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The area of application is between the intersections of Pennsy Road (near Harriger Auto Body) and Ketner Road (near Saylor’s Farm Products).
High Friction Surface Treatment involves the application of aggregate to the pavement using a binder to restore and/or maintain pavement friction. The higher pavement friction helps motorists maintain better control in both dry and wet driving conditions.
Ram Construction of Livonia, MI will be completing this $1.77 million project at various locations throughout Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Indiana Counties.
Work is weather dependent.