CLARION – The public is invited to attend a flag initiation ceremony at Highland Oaks at Water Run Landing on Monday, July 3, at 10 a.m.
The senior living community, which is part of Penn Highlands WRC Senior Services, is located one mile from downtown Clarion. The three-story facility is home to 60 older adults, including 11 veterans.
The family of deceased Vietnam veteran Donald Stinebiser was the first to respond to a community-wide request by the facility’s leadership for a flag and pole. The initiation ceremony and permanent placement of the flag pole will honor the veterans who call Highland Oaks at Water Run Landing home; be a tribute to the facility’s employees who have served our country; and be displayed as a source of pride and unity.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander is expected to attend the ceremony and provide remarks, along with Clarion County officials such as the mayor and county commissioners.