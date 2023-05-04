KITTANNING – Amanda C. Hiles is seeking the Republican nomination for her fourth term as Armstrong County Treasurer.
She was first sworn into office in 2012.
“I have been truly blessed to have a wonderful staff that goes the extra mile to help our customers out,” Hiles said. “The county’s best asset is the people who work there. This has been even more the case this term. COVID shutdowns and staff shortages have been exceedingly difficult, but we have worked to maintain excellent service to our customers and Armstrong County.”
The Treasurer’s office is responsible for many functions including receipting all county revenue; releasing of county checks; sale of dog, hunting and fishing licenses; small games of chance licensing and bingo licenses. In addition, the treasurer is a member of the Retirement Board.
With the use of the system Hiles put into place in 2013, renewing licenses became easier, she said. Renewal applications are pre-filled out for owners with information on file for the owner and mailed to them. Owners may go online and renew or mail in with the envelope provided for them. Dog license sales have been available to purchase online for years, but the current system allows for people to search for the dog license of lost dogs as well. This allows for 24/7 access to find the owner’s telephone number.
Hiles, a life-long resident of the area, is a 1997 graduate from Karns City High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in August 2000, graduating with honors. Upon completion of her education, she worked for a year in the public sector as an accountant before joining county government in 2001. She started working for the county in the Area Agency on Aging department as a fiscal officer. In September 2006, she transferred to the Controller’s office as the accountant/auditor and was appointed First Deputy Controller.
“I have worked hard through the years learning about county government and serving the public. It has been a joy and I hope to continue to serve for another term. The people are what makes this job so worthwhile,” Hiles said. “I often meet people in public shopping, banking or on my personal Facebook page that have questions about different licenses. I love to help them out and get them the information they need.”
In 2016, Hiles was honored by the Armstrong County Sportsmen & Conservation League in appreciation for her outstanding dedication to the Sportsmen and Sportswomen of the County.
Hiles has been active in the County Treasurers Association and held positions on the executive board including President of the County Treasurers Association of Pennsylvania in 2018-19.
“It has been an immense honor to be elected to the executive board by my peers and become President,” she said. “It is challenging work but there is support and knowledge shared among the executive board.”
Hiles, a Republican, says that she will focus on the importance of having government accounting experience and the office must work across party lines with all other elected officials to ensure sound financial stewardship on behalf of taxpayers.
Hiles resides in West Kittanning with her husband, David. She is mother of two sons, Matthew, also an accounting graduate from IUP, and Joshua, a sophomore secondary math major at Clarion University. She is a member of St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe in Kittanning.