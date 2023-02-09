REDBANK TWP. – Jeffrey A. Himes of Redbank Township, Clarion County, has announced his intention to seek a fifth term as Clarion County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts as the Republican nominee in the May primary election.
“My previous terms in office have been exciting and challenging,” Himes said. “My previous terms, I had implemented a scanning system in order to preserve court documents; and with the collaboration of courts, have begun E-filing services for the criminal system, with the plans of going paperless in the future on the criminal, juvenile and dependency cases.
“I constantly look for ways to improve the efficiency and ease of the filing process, especially for the pro-se filers,” Himes said. “I made accepting credit cards available in the office and over the telephone to allow people another option for paying filing fees or court costs and fines. This process has increased the collection of restitution payments for victims of criminal cases.”
Himes said that he and his staff also serve as Acceptance Agents for the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency.
“We provide this service every business day from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.,” he said.
“Being fiscally responsible, my office has always operated within my budget,” Himes added. “My office is here to serve the citizens of Clarion County in a friendly and efficient manner.”
The candidate is a member of the Clarion County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, the Prothonotary and Clerk of Court Association, and a board member of Clarion County’s Promise. He attends St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.