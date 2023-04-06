KITTANNING – Lori A. Hirst of Manor Township has announced she will seek the Republican nomination in the upcoming Primary Election for Armstrong County Register and Recorder.
Hirst currently serves as first deputy in the Register and Recorder’s Office.
Current Register and Recorder Marianne Hileman plans to retire and will not seek re-election. She has given her endorsement to Hirst, who has served in the office for 26 years, working in all three departments.
Hirst began her career in the Register and Recorder’s Office in 1996 under former Register and Recorder Bevery Claypool Casella. She worked as a Recorder’s clerk for four years, until starting her second position as the Register of Willls/Orphans Court clerk for five years.
Starting in 2005, Hirst became the second deputy for the Register and Recorder. She maintained that position until 2021 when former first deputy Sandy Romanowski retired. After many years, Hirst then assumed the first deputy position.
A lifetime resident of Armstrong County, Hirst grew up in Ford Cliff, the daughter of Barb and Bill Rieger.
She now resides in Manor Township with her husband, Chad Hirst, and their three children, Chad Jr., Corey and Cody.
Hirst said that if elected, she “seeks to continue offering quality, hard work and dedication for the residents of Armstrong County.”