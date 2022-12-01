BROOKVILLE – A free holiday church tour is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Brookville.
Downtown Brookville has a multitude of historic churches in close proximity to one another. These churches perform services for their congregations and the community.
Each church has been freshly decorated for the holidays and will welcome the tour group into their sanctuary and pews for a short program.
Visitors will meet pastors, learn about church history and architecture, hear pipe organs and participate in singalongs.
All are invited on a walking tour to see inside Brookville’s historic downtown churches.
Participants can join or leave the tour at any of the following locations:
- 1 p.m. — Brookville Presbyterian Church, Main and White Streets.
- 1:30 p.m. — First United Methodist Church, 205 Jefferson Street.
- 2 p.m. — Grace Lutheran Church, 160 Franklin Avenue.
- 2:30 p.m. — First Baptist Church, 101 Main Street.
- 3 p.m. — Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 62 Pickering Street.
- 3:30 p.m. — Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Avenue.
- 4 p.m. — Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 South White Street.
Please allow time to walk/drive from each location.
Parking is available at or around many of the churches.
The free tour is being organized and promoted by the historic churches along with three local organizations: The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, Historic Brookville Inc. and the Jefferson County Historical Society.