NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the Redbank Valley Historical Society and guests were treated to an in-depth look at the significance of New Bethlehem’s iconic bank clock tower and bell during a special event on Saturday.
A landmark for nearly a century, the massive timepiece sent generations of children scurrying home at the traditional 9:30 p.m. curfew.
Preceding the presentation, visitors were invited to examine and submit bids for a collection of more than 200 wooden clocks and household items crafted by the late John Mogle. Familiar in his roles as guidance counselor and American history teacher at Redbank Valley High School, Mogle invested many leisure hours in turning out miniature works of art.
Following a silent auction and open-sales period, attendees took their seats to learn about the unique characteristics of the 1929 two-ton bell and clock mechanism housed in the former Northwest Bank’s tower. Bob Rodgers of Rodgers Clock Service, Linglestown, gave a detailed presentation about the timepiece.
Rodgers said, “My location near Harrisburg is ideal because I can travel to most areas of the East Coast, inspecting historic clocks and bells and advising interested groups on how to preserve and maintain what are valued treasures.”
He began by describing the clock mechanism’s materials and machinery.
“The main housing supporting the bell and clockworks is cast iron,” he said. “I have seen similar timepieces, but their housings are often wooden, usually black walnut.”
Rodgers went on to explain how the four faces of the clock were kept in sync through the use of four intricate shafts connected to the main assembly of gears and pulleys.
After the video portion of his presentation, Rodgers and his partner, Sean Kane, took questions from the audience and offered some expert advice.
“This is the part of the job that I love the most,” Rodgers said, “going into a historic building, taking a look at what I have to work with and then coming up with a plan to fix it.”
He says that restoring the original clock is very doable, but a better and more durable solution will be to retire most of the mechanism and replace it with electronic components. While purely mechanical clocks are of historical interest, modern upgrades make maintaining them much easier.
“Otherwise, your clock and bell are in very good condition,” he said. “If they had not been abandoned while the bank was closed, we would not have to have this conversation.”
While replacing the clock with modern parts, Rodgers suggested that the historical society make plans to exhibit the original timepiece inside the old bank.
“Really, it is a good example of old-time craftsmanship, especially the bronze bell,” he said. “It is unusual for having this level of quality at that point in time.”
Rodgers knows whereof he speaks. Having inherited the business from his late father, he has been traveling across Pennsylvania and neighboring states for more than 30 years. He is the clock doctor for the Clarion County Courthouse, as well as other courthouses, churches and similar historic public buildings.
Looking toward retirement, none of his children developed an interest in preserving and restoring monumental timepieces for a living. However, Sean Kane, from nearby Port Royal, Juniata County, is poised to don his clock wizard’s cloak in the future.