NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present its 2022 Pottery Showcase and Quilt Show during the Peanut Butter Festival Sep. 17-18 at the History Center, located at 301 Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Twenty quilts from the local area which have never been displayed before will be showcased both days.
Additionally, on Saturday, Sept. 17, a display of locally made Hawthorn Pottery will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The display will focus on Purinton Pottery on Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m.
On Saturday, Hawthorn Pottery samples from Brenda Shick’s and Gary Barlett’s extensive collections will be on display. There will be a continual presentation of pictures of the Hawthorn Pottery shown throughout the day.
Purinton Pottery will be featured on Sunday. At 2p.m., Gary Purinton, whose grandfather was the owner of the Purinton Pottery, will give a presentation and show examples of his family’s pieces of pottery.
Kevin Neal, appraiser and auctioneer, will be present both days to appraise antiques from the public. Those wishing to have something appraised, are asked to contact Cindy Morgan at (814) 221-6225.
Raffle tickets will be available for sale of the beautiful “Seven Sisters” quilt made by master quilter Carol Kennemuth. Tickets are $5 each. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Every quilt has a story. This year, three quilts that will be displayed have especially unique stories.
The first one is named the “Coffin Quilt.” It was made by Ocie Bish Shoup of Fairmount City. A funeral director at the time gave Ocie a box full of scraps — satin linings from caskets — and he asked her to make a quilt. The pattern is a crazy quilt. When the quilt was finished, he told her to keep it. The family’s joke was that “Nobody would sleep under it.” The quilt was donated by Carolyn Miller of Shannondale, Ocie’s granddaughter.
The second story is about a tumbling block quilt made by Sandy Anderson to celebrate and honor her mother’s accomplishment to stop smoking in 1979. Sandy used scraps of materials from events in their lives, such as original Fleebus clown apparel pieces. Fred, her husband, portrayed Fleebus the Clown for many years in the community. The quilt tells of a daughter’s love for her mother. Sandy said, “It speaks for itself.”
The last is an original top from the 1860s to the 1890s of a sour apple green fabric made by Carol Kennemuth’s great-grandmother, Lou Emma Humphrey. The fabric of cotton muslin, with pieces of the sour apple green fabric, was sewn by hand and machine. It is an excellent example of quilts from that period.
The event is sponsored by G&G Gas, Hopper Corp., Moose Lodge 366 and The Jewelry Shop.