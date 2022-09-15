NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present its 2022 Pottery Showcase and Quilt Show during the Peanut Butter Festival Sep. 17-18 at the History Center, located at 301 Broad Street in New Bethlehem.

Twenty quilts from the local area which have never been displayed before will be showcased both days.

