NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will mark a major Redbank Valley milestone this year, with an upcoming program about local railroad history.
Train service from Redbank to New Bethlehem began May 6, 1873 — 150 years ago this year. The Redbank Valley Historical Society will commemorate this event on Monday, March 13 at 6:30 pm at the History Center, located at 301 Broad Street.
The program will feature an imaginary ride in a steam locomotive on the Allegheny Valley Low Grade Railroad that ran from Redbank Junction to Driftwood in Cameron County.
When “passengers” arrive at the history center, they will be greeted by a conductor who will see them to their seat in the passenger area.
Don Shilling, the engineer, will point out many historical sites along the railroad. Travelers will pass through several tunnels and learn some old railroader’s terminology on their journey.
This program is open to the public. Those attending are urged to bring railroad artifacts or stories to share. Refreshments will be provided.