COOKSBURG – Paul Stillman will be an integral part of Cook Forest’s Living History Weekend over the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, as he has been for the past 20 years.
A living historian since 1963, Stillman, 76, is slated to bring several personages authentically to life for the entertainment and education of those in attendance.
Discussing his portrayals for the weekend, Stillman, from Cameron Mills, N.Y. (near Corning), said, “I am Alleghany Seneca, so I’ll be doing my Seneca [Indian] for Living History weekend. I’m also doing a colonial craftsman, because I myself am a hornsmith [maker of powder horns]. I’m also a bladesmith [maker of knives] and a master quill pen maker.
“I’ll be portraying a British provincial soldier from the time of the French and Indian War,” he said. “The regulars hated them because they got away with murder.”
Additionally, he will portray a New York Civil War soldier in a program with fellow historical interpreter Dave Clark of Elkland, Tioga County. Clark, who was originally trained by Stillman, will take on the personage of a Confederate soldier from the Army of Northern Virginia.
Though the basic duty of a living historian is bringing the past to life, Stillman sees it as much more than that.
“You bring history to life, you do it in the first person. You basically came out of that time period into modern times,” he noted. “You never break character. You have no idea about cars or planes or computers or cell phones or anything else. We don’t wear watches, we wear period spectacles.
“You have to also have humor. Most people don’t know how to put humor in a program. You have a lot of re-enactors and interpreters, they’re very dry and the audience just walks away.”
Also important in keeping an audience interested is the use of period accessories.
“Accoutrements, the more stuff you have to show people, the more they’re interested,” Stillman reported. “But you have to know your stuff; you have to know how it works, how to take it apart, how to fix it. I talk to people about how things were made, how they were put together.”
Research is key to an authentic presentation, and Stillman doesn’t shy away from this responsibility.
“It takes a tremendous amount of research,” he said. “When I was doing this all the time, if I was going to start a new character, I would research the character for at least a year before I even attempted it. You don’t just research the person, you research everything around that person; where they lived, where they traveled, who they knew, what they did, what life was like.”
Keeping history alive, accurate and accessible is important to Stillman.
“Most people look at history as dull facts, dry subjects and dead people. That’s why I bring it to life,” explained Stillman. “There’s too much Hollywood foolishness and I try to get away from that.
“You can’t let history die. Right now, in this day and age, people are trying to change history. We cannot let that happen.”
As to why people should spend part of their Memorial Day weekend with him, Stillman has a ready response, “It’s humorous, its informational. If people come, they’re going to find out things. That’s the way I look at it.”