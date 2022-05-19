COOKSBURG – Ray Owen has been a traveling musician and storyteller since the late 1970s, performing or touring with artists such as Garth Brooks, Glenn Campbell, Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr.
On Sunday, May 29, he will have traveled from his Gettysburg home to Cook Forest to perform the show “Pennsylvania: History in Music” at the Ridge Park Amphitheater.
Describing the show, Owen said, “It’s a musical journey through Pennsylvania, starting with the colonial period. It’s about the building of Pennsylvania, all the songs represent either a certain occupation or a certain event or a certain part of history that was important.
“I have a big hat rack with usually 15 to 17 different hats that I wear at different points in the program to get into a historical character. When I’m out of hats, I’m out of show.”
Many of the songs and styles Owen incorporates into his performance should be familiar to those in the audience.
“I have ‘Yankee Doodle,’ which has an incredible story behind it. Stephen Foster is important because of his song style, we use his template today with songwriting,” relayed Owen. “I cover the Civil War period, ragtime, early jazz, blues, the evolution of our musical history.”
In addition to singing and telling stories, Owen, a Grammy-nominated performer, will play guitar, five-string banjo, concertina (similar to an accordion) and harmonica. Performing with Owen will be vocalist Christine Bass of Philadelphia, who also brings percussive elements to the music.
Owen’s original composition, “The Pennsylvania Song,” was briefly the state song.
“That’s one of my biggest feathers. It has all kinds of Pennsylvania references: Valley Forge, Gettysburg, the Pittsburgh steel industry, Philadelphia. It presents important historical facts in a very singable format; it’s taken right out of Stephen Foster’s template for how to write a song,” noted Owen.
“I finish up (the show) with that because it’s just a really great song.”
Another of Owen’s accomplishments is the invention of “chicken karaoke.”
“I’m the world inventor of ‘chicken karaoke,’” he reported. “It’s pretty hard to describe, but I’m going to get some kids up on stage to perform on the spot. They’ll have to have their best animal impersonations. I have different farm animal hats for them.”
“Chickens have always been the brunt of a lot of humor through history. This is something I took and pushed a bit farther, it really evolved.”
Owen promises that his show at Cook Forest will not only be interactive, but also fast-paced and informative, saying, “It’s full of both music and comedy. I don’t think there are any lulls in the whole show. I don’t get into long, dreary ballads. It covers a lot of Pennsylvania history in a short amount of time.”