BROOKVILLE – A number of historic churches in downtown Brookville will be opened up for a free Holiday Church Tour planned for Saturday, Dec. 11.
The free event is being organized and promoted by the churches, along with three local organizations: the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, Historic Brookville Inc. and the Jefferson County Historical Society.
Downtown Brookville boasts a multitude of historic churches all in close proximity to one another. These churches perform great services both for their congregations and for the community. Most people have never had the opportunity to cross the threshold of more than one or two of these institutions and to marvel at their dramatic interiors and rich histories.
That will change on Dec. 11 as the walking tour from 1 to 4 p.m. will take visitors inside to view the churches as they are decorated for the Christmas season.
Guests will have a chance to meet the church pastor, learn about church history or architecture, hear a prize organ and participate in a sing along. Participants can join or leave the tour at any point.
The tour includes:
• 1 p.m. — Brookville Presbyterian Church, Main and White streets.
• 1:30 p.m. — First United Methodist, 205 Jefferson Street.
• 2 p.m. — Grace Lutheran Church, 160 Franklin Avenue.
• 2:30 p.m. — First Baptist Church, 101 Main Street.
• 3 p.m. — Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 62 Pickering Street.
• 3:30 p.m. — Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Avenue.
• 4 p.m. — Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 South White Street.