KITTANNING – The Armstrong High School Educational Activities for Special Education (EASE) is hosting a holiday craft and party vendor show on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Armstrong High School, located at 300 Buffington Drive, Kittanning.
Over 100 crafters and home party vendors will be in attendance.
In addition to holiday gifts and everyday items, a lunch stand will offer homemade dishes and a Chinese Auction will be held to raise money for Orphans of the Storm.
There will be activities for children and Santa himself may make an appearance.
The EASE club provides for extracurricular activities for underprivileged students, such as the upcoming trip to Pittsburgh’s Byham Theater to see “A Christmas Carol” without cost to students. EASE also sponsored a recent trip to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center to participate in the Builder’s Guild exposition. Students learned about the various jobs and careers in the building and construction fields, as well as learned about tuition-free education through the trade unions.
EASE also plans on providing scholarships to seniors this year to help offset the high costs of higher education.