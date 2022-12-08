KITTANNING – Experience Armstrong Inc. will host its Holiday Mini-Market at the Welcome Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 125 Market Street, Suite 2, Kittanning.
Visit the Welcome Center to shop locally-made wares and Armstrong County-related gift items from the new retail section.
Local items from Fair’s Woodshop, Donna Weckerly Photography, Armstrong Trails, Earthbound Apothecary, Kopar Honey Farm, A Simple Melody, Diane Transue of Transue’s Custom Framing, Yamali Naturals, and author Mary Kathryn Koma will be available for purchase, as well as additional gift items showcasing the county.
Mary Kathryn Koma will be on-site signing copies of her latest book, “When the Fog Rolls In: Tales and Intrigue Encircling Sagamore.” Koma writes historical fiction based in local Armstrong County communities. Her first novel, “The Creek Don’t Rise: Yatesboro Yarns Down Company Row” is based in Yatesboro, while her second novel, “Cobwebs a’ Plenty: A Search for Solace in the Shwanee Valley” focuses on Rural Valley and Numine. Her most recent work is based in Sagamore.
Whisk & Wildflour will also be selling individually-wrapped cookies and holiday cookie gift sets, and Experience Armstrong will have free hot chocolate and popcorn available.
Other events scheduled in Kittanning for the day include Christmas Brunch at The Meredith Inn, Cookies with Santa at the Richard G. Snyder YMCA, Santa at Flower’s on Mulberry’s Holiday Open House, Earthbound Apothecary’s Christmas Shopping Extravaganza, and the Kittanning Santa Jingle pub crawl at various establishments.