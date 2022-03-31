SHIPPENVILLE – Cavco Industries recently announced that it is expanding its national manufacturing operations by purchasing Commodore Homes LLC, which operates three home production facilities in Clarion and Butler counties.
Cavco said the move will create 55 new jobs, and retain 607 total existing positions over the next three years.
“Having a nationally recognized company like Cavco choose to expand their operations in Pennsylvania sends a very clear message to other businesses about the strength of our manufacturing sector,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in announcing the purchase. “We are pleased to support this expansion project that will create and retain a total of 662 jobs and provide a significant boost to the local economies.”
Cavco and Commodore Homes LLC will continue to invest and expand operations at all three facilities — with one located along Pennwest Way in Emlenton and the other two sites along Paint Boulevard in Shippenville.
The company’s investment in the expansion project will include construction, renovation, equipment and infrastructure costs.
“Cavco is excited about the combination of Commodore and Cavco,” said Steve Like, Senior Vice President for Business Development at Cavco. “This acquisition allows Cavco to expand its business into the northeastern U.S. housing markets we have not previously served. Commodore’s strong reputation for quality and service, combined with the experienced and talented workforce at its Pennsylvania manufacturing facilities provide the basis for potential future growth.”
The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $220,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $98,000 workforce development grant to help train workers. Cavco has committed to investing more than $8 million into the project.
The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, a group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania. The press release states that Wolf has invested more than $16.2 billion over the past seven years to support 409 completed projects, create more than 45,500 new jobs, and retain more than 140,300 jobs for Pennsylvanians.
Cavco Industries Inc. is one of the nation’s largest national manufactured home builders and specializes in offering consumers “quality, affordable homes that can meet the needs of changing lifestyles.”