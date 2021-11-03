SLIGO – “Homes for the Holidays,” a multi-location craft show in the Sligo area, will be held Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 4, 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are six locations for this year’s craft show.
The Sligo Recreation Center — Located at 448 Colerain Street in Sligo, features multiple vendors including:
- Kitchen: Sligo Improvement Committee will host “Santa’s Snack Shack.” Thursday the special will be lasagna, Friday the special will be a turkey meal and a brunch will be served on Saturday. Subs, hot dogs, snack items, fresh popcorn and drinks are available daily.
- Lana Swartzlander/Dawn Crawford: Crochet blankets, hats, scarves, scrunchies, head bands, hot pads and bowl cozies.
- Beth Corle: “Cherry Tree Keepsakes” offers wreaths, wood items, hair bows, tumblers and more. Custom orders are welcome.
- Leslie Stewart: “You Are My Sunshine Crafts” has decoupage, paint pour and wreaths.
- Judy Siegel: “Grammy’s Thoughts” offers gnomes, owls, little girl purses, jar grippers, memory bears and more.
- BJ Lapier: “The Posh Pomp” presents dog and cat items, toys for pets, painted pewter pins, paper cutting pictures, educational coloring books for all ages with the newest being “Out of America 1,” horror and religious books. The author and illustrator is the vendor herself.
- Bonnie Moore: “Bonnie’s Crochet Corner” will have microwave potato bags, crocheted and hot pads, towels, crocheted baby afghans, scrubbies and crochet baby sweaters.
- Sarah Shick: Rustic crafts and gifts, also canned and baked goods.
- Dawn Walters: Salt dough, plastic canvas and more.
- Amy Tisdale: “Thirty One” offers lots of cash and carry purses, small and large totes, as well as thermals of all sizes.
- Paul Carlstrom: “Forest Treasures” has tables, snowmen, wreaths, bird houses, shelves, stools and charcuterie boards.
- Peggy Kriebel: “P-N-B Crafts” will present handmade wood crafts in both seasonal and primitive designs. Will take limited orders.
- Carol Shuey: “Shuey’s Creek Bottom Farm & Crafts” is selling adult and children aprons, pot holders, hot pads, bowl and plate cozies, small and large tote bags, placemats, plastic bag holders, clothespin bags and much more.
- Jaime Blystone: “JJ’s Handmades” has Christmas ornaments, angels, candy and crocheted rag rugs.
- Barbara Hiles: Tupperware.
- Jamey Cyphert: “Tin Town Metal Works” is selling metal crafts.
- Kineston Auctions: offers wooden flags, softball plates, grinches, porch boards and blankets.
- Jeanne Schreckengost: will have wood crafts for sale.
The United Methodist Church — Located at 506 Penn Street in Sligo, presents “Christmas Magic,” a display of miniature Fontanini Biblical Historical landmarks of Israel. A variety of homemade soup, sandwiches and desserts will be on sale all day Thursday and Friday. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“Ma Ma’s Christmas Attic” by Connell and Brenda Kindel — Located at 524 Penn Street in Sligo, has wood crafts, ornaments, hot dog sauce, fudge, cinnamon rolls, cookies and homemade hardtack.
Sligo Presbyterian Church — Located at 403 Colerain Street in Sligo, is offering soup, sandwiches and dessert. Eat in or on the go. The soups are available for sale by the quart.
Grace Community Church “Women’s Guild” — Located at 3225 Curllsville Road in Curllsville, will be selling gently used Christmas items, decor, homemade vegetable beef soup, noodles, apple dumplings, sauerkraut, baked goods and crafts. Rada Cutlery will also be for sale. Kitchen hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. There will be a door prize.
“Country School Crafts ‘N Gifts” by Kandy Hepler — Located at 1109 U.P. Church Road in Rimersburg, is offering wood crafts, ornaments, wreaths, hand-painted signs, prim-rustic items, baked goods and more.