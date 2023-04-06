NEW BETHLEHEM – Officials at Redbank Valley High School have released the names of the students who achieved academic honors in the 2022-2023 school year.
GRADE SIX
High Honors
Abbey Altobelli, Ava Alwine, Kale Barnett, Adeline Barrett, Kaylee Boozer, Sydnie Bowser, Audra Christiaens, Maelle Hook, Faith Kemp, Heagen McCauley, Ethan Minich, Christie Morris, Miranda Skursky, Cora Sturgeon and Dalton Traister.
Honors
Hayden Bailey, Gabe Clinger, Jace Clouser, Emma Cravener, Harper Davis, Earl Gemas, Liam Heaney, Victoria Horner, Tayvin Kennedy, Maverick Kiehl, Rylan McClelland, Jazmain McFarland, Jaron Minich, Caine Monrean, Hadlee Rearick, Aubrie Scovel, Michael Troup and Leila Wert.
GRADE SEVEN
High Honors
Drake Bish, Colton Edmonds, Brayden Goodman, Jarrett Gould, Madeliene McCauley, Justace Morgan, Libby Rapp, Adalyn Rupp and Dawson Smith.
Honors
Cadence Adams, Summer Bish, Jeanette Cornman, Hayden Darr, David Gilmore, Jace Huffman, Sadie Magness, Avery Ortz, Christopher Pasekoff, Leviticus Powell, Brody Ripple, Emma Shaffer, Brandon Smith, Abigail Truitt, Kennedy White, Ty Wile and Kendall Wilson.
GRADE EIGHT
High Honors
Joseph Brisson, Elaina Carrico, Tate Fricko, Jonas Gourley, Adelyn Hetrick, Emma Hetrick, Cheyenne Kiehl, Taylor Kifer, Carly Neiwswonger, John Waldenville and Dallas Wiant.
Honors
Bailey Bowser, Marlee Carrier, Jennessa Kemp, Easton Magagnotti, Addison Neiswonger, Avia Powell, Grant Shoemaker, Rachel Shoemaker, Cheyenne Skursky, Hayden Smith, Kaden Sturgeon, Kayla Troup, Kenna Troup and Aleah Wolfgang.
GRADE NINE
High Honors
Nolan Barnett, Gavin Bish, Jaren Christiaens. Molly Coil, MacKenzie Kundick, Shea Lufsey, James McFarland, Isaac Neiswonger, Ivy Ni and Gavinn Rodriguez.
Honors
Kimberlee Adams, Helena Barrett, Adyson Bond, Adeline Crawford, Mykenzi Downs, Carson Gould, Allyn Hagan, Ryan Hepler, Hunter Hetrick, Jaxon Huffman, Wyatt Magness, Canyon Martin and Jordan McCauslin.
Keira McGuire, Marshall Nolf, Isabella Orr, Maura Root, Wyatt Skinner, Jordan Smith, Titus Smith, Braylon Wagner, Devon Weckerly, Quinn White and Braylee Yeany.
GRADE 10
High Honors
Ziva Bish, Isaac Gourley, Claire Hepler, Cadance Ingram, Ava Moore, Taylor Ripple and Bailey Snyder.
Honors
Kira Bonanno, MacKenzie Foringer, Hayden Giles, Kate Grafton, Mylee Harmon, Broc Monrean, Alaina Ortz, Hunter Reichard and Rylan Rupp.
GRADE 11
High Honors
Lilliane Barnett, Isabelle Bond, Nevada Boyer, Keira Carlson, Gavin Carroll, Mason Clouse, Christian Farster, Bree Ferringer, Claire Henry, Robert Kephart, Braxton Lee and Cole Lufsey.
Ethan McIntire, Jackson Minich, Shea Lee Minich, Emily Neiswonger, MacKenna Rankin, David Sherbine, Savannah Shick, Alexandra Shoemaker and Emily Truitt.
Honors
Caden Adams, Seth Barrett, Lukas Booth, Ty Carrier, Kloey Chestnut, Owen Clouse, Brendan Davis, Nathan Draa, Daniel Evans, Marenna Harmon, Miles Hetrick, Madison Kemmer, Gavin Kerchinski, Mathew Kozma, Kitara LaPolt, Nevaeh Martin and Finley Minich.
Kaeden Neiswonger, Ayla Nolan, Bethany Procious, Elliot Rutkowski, Noah Schrecengost, Garrett Shaffer, Marissa Shilling, Paiton Switzer, Emma Taladay, Liliahna Wert and Meranda White.
GRADE 12
High Honors
Haley Brinker, Paige Carlson, Zane Coil, Samarie Dinger, Brooklyn Edmonds, Ryleigh Evans, Emma Kemmer, Nicholas Moore, Caylen Rearick, Trevor Rearick, Carsen Rupp, Dylan Rupp, Cam Wagner and Collin Walters.
Honors
Cole Bish, Kara Brink, Wyatt Bussard, Ethan Downs, Zeldon Fisher, Owen Harmon, Ember Hetrick, Abby Himes, David Horner, Bailey Laughlin, McKayla McGuire, Tate Minich, Josie Neiswonger, Jack Ni and Abigail Over.
Kaylea Powell, Peyton Rearick, Kinesis Ruffner, Colton Shick, Madison Smith, Nina Space, Johnny Thomason and Cheyenne Wolfe.