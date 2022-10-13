CLARION TWP. – A hootenanny is an informal social event at which people play music, sing, and sometimes dance.
That is exactly what John-Scott Port of Clarion Farms will be hosting on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at his family’s Event Barn, located in a field off Route 66 across from Rehobeth Church Road (just north of Exit 64 on Interstate 80).
“We call it a ‘hootenanny,’ which is kind of a silly name, because it’s just a gathering for music and dance,” Port said. “We’re going to get together in a barn, there will be people playing music and the Wild Laurel Cloggers [dance troupe] are going to perform. It’ll be a pretty well-rounded show.”
Dubbed “Hootenanny in the Barn,” the event is in its second year and marks the culmination of the summers’ open mic nights. The open mic series has become an area staple since its inception a year ago.
“My dad really came up with the idea [for open mic nights],” Port said. “He said, ‘We ought to use that [vacant barn] for something.’ Jeff Parker and Cathy Petrissans put a huge amount of effort into it [last year] and volunteered all this equipment. They brought a bunch of other talented people with them.”
“This year Andy Lingwall stepped up because Jeff [Parker] and Cathy [Petrisans] had other commitments. He [Lingwall] said, ‘Look, I had so much fun with this last year, I’ll be there, I’ll put it together.’”
“It really started to catch its stride this year,” Port said of the open mic nights. “There were a lot of people showing up. Some really talented people came in to play, as well as people who came just for the fun of being able to have an audience.”
With so much local talent regularly performing, Port saw an uptick in attendance.
“The audience is great. The very first one we did this year the audience was pretty small, but they showed up because they wanted to listen. By the next open mic night, the audience had grown, it was a pretty decent-sized crowd, there were around 60 cars in the parking lot. So we’ve been getting a pretty good sized crowd,” observed Port.
“The feedback I got from the musicians was that people are coming to listen. They’re very respectful of those playing; it’s an attentive audience. It’s awesome they keep coming back. They’re enthusiastic about the music, they love the space.”
That “space,” is a 109-year-old barn the Port family cleaned out and has been in the process of preserving.
Revealed Port, “The barn has been in the family for a long time and we wanted to preserve it. Whoever built it did a really good job; it’s built solid, it’s still square. It’s this big cavern. People walk in and they go, ‘Oh wow! This is amazing.’
“Something else we didn’t expect, but that’s really neat, is that big wooden space has phenomenal acoustics. Whenever people are playing, it sounds really neat. You can hear every note very well. It’s kind of like being inside of a giant violin.”
Because of the barn’s size, this Sunday’s event will go on rain or shine, Port noting there is room to seat a large number inside comfortably. It’s requested that guests bring their own chairs or blankets.
The afternoon kicks off with a performance by Raegan Wyant, a teenager from New Bethlehem.
“She [Wyant] plays guitar and her voice is very, very good. She’s had a pretty major effect on everybody; her voice is really special,” said Port.
Wyant will be followed by Nolan McKinley, a guitarist and keyboard player who performs music from the 1990s and 2000s.
“That guy’s [McKinley] voice is incredible. He can play all that [grunge and alternative] music really well, better than some of the original songs,” Port said. “It’s pretty neat to listen to him.”
The final musical act is Lingwall and his band, Tres Hombres.
“He calls his band Tres Hombres, even though it’s up to five [members] now, which is pretty funny. They do a lot of classic rock. He knows all those bands from back in the day and can play all that music really well,” contributed Port.
The event concludes with a performance by the Wild Laurel Cloggers, a dance group led by Danielle Taylor, who Port credits with working behind the scenes.
Reported Port, “The Wild Laurel Cloggers are the very last act. Clogging is a really, really old style of dance that actually evolved in barns. It seems like the perfect marriage [to have clogging in the barn]. These are super high energy, very talented people performing a pretty unique style of dance.”
Port downplays his role as the host and promoter of both the open mic nights and “Hootenanny in the Barn.”
“I can’t take any credit. It’s all these other people that make it happen. The pieces fit together and it’s such a natural thing, none of it is forced. These people are willing to come and do this,” he said.
“I’m just really glad to be able to be there. That’s my contribution; enthusiasm.”
Food can be purchased at the hootenanny from Zack’s Farm-to-Table Restaurant of New Bethlehem, while Clarion’s Mechanistic Brewing Company will also be on-site selling beer.
The event is free to the public, with any donations going toward improving the barn so events like the open mic nights and hootenanny continue to have a home.