SUMMERVILLE – Last year’s inaugural HOPE Christian Music Festival went so well that there was no reason not to do it again. As such, the now second annual HOPE festival is scheduled to take place this coming weekend, Aug. 25-26, rain or shine, at Firemen’s Memorial Park in Summerville.
“Last year, for a first-time event, it was smooth,” said event organizer Linda Snyder. “The only hiccup we had was when one of the bands couldn’t come, but members of three separate groups picked up their instruments and filled that time slot. We were able to overcome that.
“The end result was just as smooth as the planning went. It was an act of God, everything from beginning to end. The weather was beautiful. We were able to make it a good day.”
That’s not to say returning attendees can expect the exact same event as last year. Though Christian music remains the central focus, tweaks have been made, primarily to the festival’s organization and support activities.
The 2023 HOPE festival is being staged slightly earlier than last year, held at the end of August as opposed to taking place in mid-September. Further, the festival is now a two-day event as opposed to just a single afternoon and evening.
“I’ve always wanted to keep it growing and getting bigger each year. I prayed on it and waited a couple days and decided to take a leap of faith. This is my opportunity [to grow], I’m going to take it,” said Snyder.
This year, the HOPE festival begins on Friday evening at 6 p.m. with local musical talent and a welcome message. The Gathering, a Pittsburgh-area band, plays from 7 to 9 p.m.
Scheduled to perform Saturday are, in order, Altoona’s Gospel Sounds Duet (11 a.m.), Sons of Mercy from Homer City (noon), Mifflinburg’s Ally J Band (1 p.m.), the northwest Pennsylvania husband-and-wife duo dubbed EdenLight (2 p.m.), New Castle’s Seek 1st Band (3 p.m.), Entrusted 365 from Carlisle (4 p.m.), On the Mend out of central Pennsylvania (5:30 p.m.), Pittsburgh’s Profound Revival (6:30 p.m.), and The Band 814 from Erie (7:30 p.m.).
Each band’s set is scheduled to last approximately 45 minutes.
Sons of Mercy, the Ally J Band and Profound Revival performed in Summerville a year ago.
“Some of these bands write their own music, some of them do a mixture of things [original songs and covers],” noted Snyder. “Every band needs to start somewhere. This gives them an avenue, an event, to be able to share that [original music].”
Like last year, Ridgway’s Jordan and Miranda Pezzuti will emcee the event. Joey Kolar of Reynoldsville returns as sound engineer.
Relayed Snyder, “One of the bands is coming in Friday night to set up some things, they’re a bigger group that has some video and lights and things like that. To give us a good show Saturday night, they are setting up and spending the night [Friday].”
That band will be able to stay the night because on-site camping (sans hook-ups) is offered this year, allowing musical groups and/or attendees to spend the weekend in tents or campers for $10.
“We used to have a bluegrass festival on the same weekend I’m having this one [the HOPE festival]. We had campers start coming in Wednesday or Thursday and stay until Sunday [for the bluegrass festival]. This year, people coming to HOPE can stay Friday night, all day Saturday,” Snyder contributed.
“If people want to bring youth groups, they want to take a break, they can go back to their camper for a little while. Saturday is a long day, they can set it up for all day [a camper or tent] and use that sort of as their base of operations.”
Women of the Well, who operate a home in Corsica for females overcoming life-controlling issues and recovering from addiction, will work the concession stand to raise money for their ministry.
On Saturday, the Roseville Independent Chapel is offering games and crafts for children in attendance.
Admission is by donation, with sponsorship the main funding source for performer fees, sound engineering and extra porta potties.
Whereas last year all proceeds went to the Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association to assist in purchasing a truck, any money raised this time will go toward staging future HOPE festivals.
“Last year we raised about $1,600 from donations and the concession stands for the Summerville fire department. I was able to get everything else sponsored, so anything we took in that day was profit,” commented Snyder.
“This year we moved the event to the Brookville Ministerium, I’m actually the treasurer for that. Any money that’s left over after expenses [this year] will just carry over and give us seed money so we will be able to bring HOPE 2024.”
As to what attendees can expect, Snyder relayed, “When they [attendees] come out, they’re going to be able to sit, relax, rewind, listen to some good Christian, spiritual music — just be connected with others that have the same belief.”
She continued, “Just come out and try us. You don’t have to stay all day, you can come for a couple of [bands], there’s nothing that says you have to stay if it’s not your cup of tea. You can come and go as you please.”