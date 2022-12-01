NEW BETHLEHEM – The First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem has announced that Pastor Randall Hopper will assume the role of interim pastor beginning Sunday, Dec. 4.
Pastor Hopper retired from the New Bethlehem Church of God after 14 years of service. For the last three years, he has been speaking at various churches throughout the area.
Pastor Hopper and his wife, Carman, who have been married for 44 years, reside in South Bethlehem. Carman is the administrative assistant at Hopper Corp. in Distant. They have two adult children, Tyler and his wife Michelle of New Bethlehem, and Bridgit Gillis and her son, Tyler, who reside in Kenai, Alaska.
First Baptist Church begins worship service at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday, and all are welcome to attend.