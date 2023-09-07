SHIPPENVILLE – This week marks the end of an era in Clarion County as Jeff Hornberger will wrap up his nearly 30-year career at the county jail today (Thursday, Sept. 7).
“We’re going to miss him,” Commissioner Wayne Brosius said of Hornberger during last Friday’s meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors. “He’s done a great job over the years, and we wish him the best with everything.”
Hornberger has worked at the Paint Township facility for 28 years, serving as warden for the last 20 years. He was also named Pennsylvania Warden of the Year in 2015.
“It’s going to be hard, but after a long time you sometimes want to look at working in the private sector,” Hornberger said last week. “I have enjoyed everything [and] will always be here for the county and support them in any way, shape or form.”
Reflecting on his time at the jail, Hornberger said that while there have been some bad times, there have been many more good times highlighted by a number of accomplishments along the way.
“I can’t name one in particular,” he said of his accomplishments, adding that running the jail is a team effort.
Hornberger credited his staff of “trained professionals” — several of whom were in attendance at the Sept. 1 prison board meeting to show their support for Hornberger — who have all played a role in the jail’s accomplishments, including 20 years of full compliance inspections from the state.
“It takes every cook, counselor, maintenance personnel and every security staff member here,” the warden said, noting that jail staff members don’t always get the recognition that they deserve. “The staff deserve more respect that what they really get. They are the unsung heroes.”
Pointing out that he was hired when the new jail facility opened in 1995, Hornberger said he has witnessed several changes at the jail over the years, most notably the implementation of various kinds of technology. He said when he first started, the jail didn’t even have a computer.
“Everything was done on a word processor,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of technology in the last 28 years; again, some good and some bad.”
Hornberger said his future plans include “working in the private sector.”
“In my short time here, you’ve always been responsive and helped me with anything I have needed in relation to the jail,” Clarion County President Judge and prison board member Sara Seidle-Patton said of Hornberger. “We had a couple of tough years with COVID, and I think you were able to work together with everyone to make sure all those challenges and difficulties were taken care of in a very efficient manner.”
One jail staff member in attendance at the meeting asked Hornberger if there were conditions in which he would consider staying on as warden. Hornberger offered a quick “no comment.”
Brosius, who serves as prison board chairman, said that a new warden has not been selected. The board adjourned the meeting into an executive session for personnel matters.
Other Business
• Prison board members indicated their interest and support in applying for more than $64,000 in non-competitive grant funding for COVID-19 mitigation within the jail. The funding will come from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
“There’s definitely a need for that,” Hornberger said of the grant, noting that the funding could be used for COVID tests, cleaning supplies and more.
Seidle-Patton said the grant application is due Sept. 19 and would require a letter of support from the Criminal Justice Advisory Board.
“It does have to be used for something COVID related,” she said. “Obviously that can include a wide variety of things.”
• Following the review and approval of county architect Amos Rudolph, the prison board approved Jamestown Roofing Inc. to replace the jail’s roof at a base bid of $624,000 — which was the lowest of six bids received by the county for the work.
Prison board members also discussed the possibility of utilizing some money out of the jail’s commissary fund to help pay for the project, but decided additional information was needed on potential financing options before a final decision was made. Installation is expected this fall.
• In his report, Hornberger said the jail’s average daily population for August was 87 inmates. There were a total of 61 commitments and 75 releases that same month.
{div}• Probation director Mike Blum reported that there are currently 88 individuals participating in the Intermediate Punishment Program — which includes one inmate on work release, 20 people on house arrest with electronic monitoring and three offenders on bail supervision.