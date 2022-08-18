ALCOLA – Horse and pony performance classes have been awarded prizes by the Clarion County Fair.
WESTERN GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP (AGES 11-14): 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton: 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 3 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 4 — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 5 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
WESTERN GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP (AGES 10 & UNDER): 1 — Theo Manno of Brookville; 2 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City; 3 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City.
ENGLISH GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP (AGES 15 AND OVER): 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
ENGLISH GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP (AGES 11-14): 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 2 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
MINI GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
HALTER MINI: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
HALTER PONY (FOR PONY OVER 2 YEARS): 1 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City; 2 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 3 — Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City; 4 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 5 — Charli Ames of Shippenville.
HALTER HORSE (FOR HORSES OVER 2 YEARS): 1 — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 2 — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 3 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 4 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 5 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City.
MINI DRIVING: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
LEAD LINE RIDER (AGES 8 YEARS & UNDER): 1 — Theo Manno of Brookville; 2 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City: 3 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 4 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem.
WESTERN EQUITATION RIDERS (AGES 15 & OVER): 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
WESTERN EQUITATION RIDERS (AGES 14 & UNDER): 1 – Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 3 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 4 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 5 — Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City.
WALK/TROT WESTERN EQUITATION (PEE WEE): 1 — Theo Manno of Brookville; 2 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City.
WESTERN PLEASURE RIDERS (AGES 14 & UNDER): 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 3 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 4 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 5 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
Latest Videos
WALK/TROT WESTERN PLEASURE (PEE WEE): 1 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City; 2 — Theo Manno of Brookville.
WESTERN ALL DAY PLEASURE: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 3 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 4 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 5 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg.
ENGLISH OR WESTERN MINI (TRAIL IN HAND): 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
ENGLISH OR WESTERN PEE WEE (TRAIL): 1 — Theo Manno of Brookville; 2 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 3 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City.
ENGLISH OR WESTERN JUNIOR TRAIL RIDERS (AGES 14 & UNDER): 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 3 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 4 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 5 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.
ENGLISH OR WESTERN SENIOR TRAIL RIDERS (AGES 15 & OVER): 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
ENGLISH OR WESTERN LADIES PLEASURE: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 3 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 4 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 5 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.
ENGLISH OR WESTERN PLEASURE PONY: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 3 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 4 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.
ENGLISH OR WESTERN SENIOR PLEASURE HORSES (5 & OVER): 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 3 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 4 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 5 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
ENGLISH PLEASURE: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.
ENGLISH ALL DAY PLEASURE: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.
ENGLISH EQUITATION (AGES 15 & OVER): 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
ENGLISH JUNIOR HUNTER HACK (OVER 18” JUMPS): 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.
PONY DRIVING: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 3 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 4 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 5 — Taylor Say of Emlenton.
HORSE DRIVING: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 3 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 4 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 5 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.