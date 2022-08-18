ALCOLA – Horse and pony performance classes have been awarded prizes by the Clarion County Fair.

WESTERN GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP (AGES 11-14): 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton: 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 3 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 4 — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 5 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos