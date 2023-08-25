ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair recently held a number of events featuring horses and ponies. Here are the results of those competitions:
Senior English Grooming and Showmanship: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
Senior Western Grooming and Showmanship: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.
Intermediate Western Grooming and Showmanship: 1 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 2 — Mareah Heller of Knox: 3 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 4 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 5 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem.
Open Trail Horses, Senior Rider: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
Open Trail Horses, Junior Rider: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 2 — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 3 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
Open Trail Ponies (14.2 hands and under): 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.
Beginner Trail: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox.
Miniature Horse in Hand Trail, Senior: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
Miniature Horse in Hand Trail, Junior: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox.
Western Horsemanship, Intermediate: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 3 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 4 — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 5 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.
Beginner Western Pleasure: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox.
Western Pleasure Horse, Junior Rider: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 2 — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 3 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
Western Pleasure Ponies (13 hands and under): 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton.
Ranch Horse Pleasure: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 3 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
Ranch Riding, Junior: 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 2 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 3 — Amelia Nellis of Knox.
Novice Reining: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.
Pole Bending Ponies, Junior Rider (14.2 hands and under): 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City.
Pole Bending Horses, Senior Rider: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.
Pole Bending Horses, Junior Rider: 1 — Charli Ames of Shippenville.
Barrel Race Ponies, Junior Rider (14.2 hands and under): 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City.
Barrel Race Horses, Senior Rider: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.
Barrel Race Horses, Junior Rider: 1 — Charli Ames of Shippenville.
Raised Box Keyhole Ponies, Junior Rider (14.2 hands and under): 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City.
Raised Box Keyhole Horses, Senior Rider: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg.
Raised Box Keyhole Horses, Junior Rider: 1 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 2 — Charli Ames of Shippenville.
Cutback Horses, Junior Rider: 1 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem.
Hunter Seat Equitation of the Flat, Senior Division: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
Breed Type Hunter Under Saddle Horses, Senior Rider: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
Hunter Hack Horses: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
Low Working Hunter Horses: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
Low Equitation Over Fences, Senior Rider: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
Miniature Horse Driving, Senior Driver: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.