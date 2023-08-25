ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair recently  held a number of events featuring horses and ponies. Here are the results of those competitions:

Senior English Grooming and Showmanship: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

Senior Western Grooming and Showmanship: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.

Intermediate Western Grooming and Showmanship: 1 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 2 — Mareah Heller of Knox: 3 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 4 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 5 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem.

Open Trail Horses, Senior Rider: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

Open Trail Horses, Junior Rider: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 2 — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 3 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.

Open Trail Ponies (14.2 hands and under): 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.

Beginner Trail: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox.

Miniature Horse in Hand Trail, Senior: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

Miniature Horse in Hand  Trail, Junior: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox.

Western Horsemanship, Intermediate: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 3 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 4 — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 5 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.

Beginner Western Pleasure: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox.

Western Pleasure Horse, Junior Rider: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 2 — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 3 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.

Western Pleasure Ponies (13 hands and under): 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton.

Ranch Horse Pleasure: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 3 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.

Ranch Riding, Junior: 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 2 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 3 — Amelia Nellis of Knox.

Novice Reining: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.

Pole Bending Ponies, Junior Rider (14.2 hands and under): 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City.

Pole Bending Horses, Senior Rider: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.

Pole Bending Horses, Junior Rider: 1 — Charli Ames of Shippenville.

Barrel Race Ponies, Junior Rider (14.2 hands and under): 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City.

Barrel Race Horses, Senior Rider: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.

Barrel Race Horses, Junior Rider: 1 — Charli Ames of Shippenville.

Raised Box Keyhole Ponies, Junior Rider (14.2 hands and under): 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City.

Raised Box Keyhole Horses, Senior Rider: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg.

Raised Box Keyhole Horses, Junior Rider: 1 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 2 — Charli Ames of Shippenville.

Cutback Horses, Junior Rider: 1 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem.

Hunter Seat Equitation of the Flat, Senior Division: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

Breed Type Hunter Under Saddle Horses, Senior Rider: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

Hunter Hack Horses: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

Low Working Hunter Horses: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

Low Equitation Over Fences, Senior Rider: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

Miniature Horse Driving, Senior Driver: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

