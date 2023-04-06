BRADY TWP. – Two Rimersburg men were cited for animal neglect following an incident on March 8 at 2 p.m. in Brady Township.
Jack A. Chadwell III, 45, and Eric L. Chadwell, 39, allegedly failed to provide proper shelter for a horse on their Phillipston Road property.
According to police, there was not a shelter on the property that was adequate enough for the horse to retain its body temperature or to keep it dry.
Charges were filed March 25 by state police Trooper Patrick Berggren with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.