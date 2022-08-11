ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair has reported the winners of the horse performances classes.
DOLLAR BAREBACK: 1 –Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 –Sarah Cotton of Knox; 3 –Soraya Manno of Brookville; 4 –Taylor Say of Emlenton; 5 –Bella Wheeler of Knox.
DOLLAR BAREBACK (PEE WEE): 1 –Mareah Heller of Knox; 2 –Theo Manno of Brookville.
BAREBACK EGG AND SPOON: 1 –Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2 –Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 3 –Soraya Manno of Brookville; 4 –Bella Wheeler of Knox; 5 –Charli Ames of Shippenville.
BAREBACK EGG AND SPOON (PEE WEE): 1 –Theo Manno of Brookville; 2 –Mareah Heller of Knox.
OPEN-END BARREL (PEE WEE): 1 –Theo Manno of Brookville; 2 –Mareah Heller of Knox; 3 –Mya Monrean of Fairmount City; 4 –Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City.
POLE BENDING (PONY): 1 –Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 –Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 3 –Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 4 –Charli Ames of Shippenville; 5 –Sarah Cotton of Knox.
POLE BENDING (HORSE): 1 –Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 –Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 3 -Kendra Smith of Sligo; 4 –Libby Rapp of Mayport; 5 -Sarah Cotton of Knox.
POLE BENDING (PEE WEE): 1 –Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City; 2 –Mya Monrean of Fairmount City.
DASH FOR CASH (PONY): 1 –Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 2 –Taylor Say of Emlenton; 3 –Bella Wheeler of Knox; 4 –Charli Ames of Shippenville; 5 –Soraya Manno of Brookville.
DASH FOR CASH (HORSE): 1 –Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 2 –Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 3 –Kendra Smith of Sligo; 4 –Sarah Cotton of Knox; 5 –Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
DASH FOR CASH (PEE WEE): 1 –Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City; 2 –Mareah Heller of Knox; 3 –Mya Monrean of Fairmount City; 4 –Theo Manno of Brookville.
CATALOG RACE (PEE WEE): 1 –Theo Manno of Brookville; 2 –Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City.
BARREL (PONY): 1 –Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 2 –Taylor Say of Emlenton; 3 –Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City; 4 –Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 5 –Charli Ames of Shippenville.
BARREL (HORSE): 1 –Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 –Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 3 –Regina Snyder of Corsica; 4 –Kendra Smith of Sligo; 5 –Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
Latest Videos
BARREL HORSE/PONY (PEE WEE): 1 –Mya Monrean of Fairmount City.
KNOCK THE CAN (PONY): 1 –Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 2 –Taylor Say of Emlenton; 3 –Soraya Manno of Brookville; 4 –Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem.
KNOCK THE CAN (HORSE): 1 –Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2 –Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 3 –Kendra Smith of Sligo; 4 –Libby Rapp of Mayport.
KNOCK THE CAN (PEE WEE): 1 –Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City; 2 –Mya Monrean of Fairmount City; 3 –Theo Manno of Brookville.
APPLE BOBBING (PEE WEE): 1 –Theo Manno of Brookville; 2 –Mareah Heller of Knox; 3 –Mya Monrean of Fairmount City.
BOX KEYHOLE (PEE WEE): 1 –Theo Manno of Brookville; 2 –Mya Monrean of Fairmount City; 3 –Mareah Heller of Knox.
BOX KEYHOLE (PONY): 1 –Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 2 –Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 3 –Charli Ames of Shippenville; 4 –Taylor Say of Emlenton; 5 –Soraya Manno of Brookville.
BOX KEYHOLE (HORSE): 1 –Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 –Regina Snyder of Corsica; 3 –Kendra Smith of Sligo; 4 –Libby Rapp of Mayport; 5 –Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
CUTBACK (PONIES): 1 –Charli Ames of Shippenville; 2 –Soraya Manno of Brookville.
CUTBACK (HORSE): 1 –Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 –Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 3 –Libby Rapp of Mayport; 4 –Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
CUTBACK (PEE WEE): 1 –Theo Manno of Brookville.
SPIN THE BAT: 1 –Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 –Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 3 –Kendra Smith of Sligo: 4 –Taylor Say of Emlenton; 5 –Becca Wagner of Tionesta.
RIDE AND RUN: 1- Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 2 –Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 3 –Taylor Say of Emlenton; 4 –Sarah Cotton of Knox; 5 –Charli Ames of Shippenville.
APPLE BOBBING: 1 –Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 –Sarah Cotton of Knox; 3 –Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 4 –Libby Rapp of Mayport; 5 –Iris Reitz of Fairmount City.
THREE-LEGGED SACK RACE: 1- Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 2 –Sarah Cotton of Knox; 3 –Charli Ames of Shippenville; 4 –Bella Wheeler of Knox; 5 –Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg.