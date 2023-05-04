CLARION – National Donate Life Month was recently celebrated at BHS Clarion Hospital with the raising of a special flag and other organ donation awareness efforts.
“During National Donate Life Month, CORE and hospital partners come together to celebrate our cause and encourage people to make a pledge for life and register as an organ, tissue or cornea donor,” Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) liaison Angie Hockman said at a presentation at the hospital in Clarion last week.
CORE is a not-for-profit organ procurement organization that serves nearly five million people in western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Chemung County, N.Y.
The organization coordinates the recovery of the matching of organs, tissues and corneas for transplant within the service region.
Hockman also provided some highlights from recent past successes of the partners.
“Action saves and heals lives,” she said. “In 2022, through your actions and donors here at Clarion Hospital, four grateful cornea recipients were given the second chance of sight again, and more than 300 individuals will or have been healed through a tissue transplant.”