ALCOLA – Clarion County Fair visitors filled the bleachers in front of the Tom T. Andrews stage on Monday night, entertained and amazed by Extreme Escapes & Illusions, a nationally recognized magic act that is appearing all week at the county fair.

During the half-hour performance, fairgoers were treated to Josh Knotts’ escapes from a glass box and a whirring electric saw descending toward his head. A few even got in on the fun by emerging unscathed from dire circumstances themselves.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos