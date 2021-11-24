SLIGO – Second graders in Mrs. Shick’s class at Sligo Elementary School give their best guess on “How to Cook a Turkey.”
First, put it in the oven. Next, shut the oven door. Then, put it on the stove. Cook at 50 degrees for 4 minutes. Serve with bacon.
— Mason Bradley
First, my Dad puts it in the oven. Next, he waits. Then, he eats it. Cook at 55 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve with stuffing and noodles.
— Owen Coradi
First, put the turkey in the oven. Next, shut the oven door. Then, turn the oven on. Cook at 105 degrees for 45 minutes. Serve with a knife and fork.
— Parker Greenawalt
First, buy it. Next, take the bones out. Then, cook it. Cook at 350 degrees for 60 minutes. Serve with potatoes.
— Emmalee Custer
First, get the bones out. Next, put it in the oven. Then, put it on a plate and eat it. Cook at 440 degrees for 4 minutes. Serve with ham.
— Madison Beveridge
First, cut the wings off. Next, put it in the oven. Then, put the seasonings on it. Cook at 400 degrees for 60 minutes. Serve with potatoes and noodles.
— Valerie Priester
First, buy one at the store. Next, put it in the oven. Then, cut it. Cook at 500 degrees for 1 minute. Serve with stuffing.
— Bryson Hunter
First, buy one at the store. Next, thaw it out. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 500 degrees for 1 minute. Serve with stuffing.
— Jaiven Steele
First, buy a turkey. Next, let it thaw. Then, cook it. Cook at 200 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
— Kinsley McGuire
First, cook it. Next, freeze the leftovers. Then, unfreeze and eat the leftovers. Cook at 557 degrees for 17 minutes. Serve with mushrooms.
— Kayleb Guntrum
First, buy a turkey. Next, cook the turkey. Then, stuff the turkey. Cook at 500 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve with lettuce.
— Abigail Guntrum
First, put the turkey in the oven. Next, put stuff around it like mashed potatoes. Then, invite my friends. Cook at 500 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes and salad.
— Brody Bish
First, put it in the oven. Next, put gravy on it. Then, call my family. Cook at 12 degrees for 13 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
— Aubree McAdoo
First, put it in the oven. Next, if I don’t find a turkey outside I will buy one at the store. Cook at 10,000 degrees for 10,000 minutes. Serve with my family.
— DJ Kinney
First, thaw it. Next, put it on a pan. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 49 degrees for 49 minutes. Serve with carrots.
— Lily Carr
First, cook it. Next, put it on a pan. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 4 degrees for 44 minutes. Serve with corn.
— Rose Berendt
First, put olive oil on it. Next, put it on a pan. Then, cook it. Cook at 4 degrees for 49 minutes. Serve with carrots.
— Kayleigh Parsons
First, put oil on it. Next, stuff it. Then, put it in the roaster. Cook at 20 degrees for 16 minutes. Serve with potatoes.
— Clayton Barger
First, put it on a tray. Next, cook it. Then, cut it up. Cook at 20 degrees for 410 minutes. Serve with salad.
— Noah Kriebel