SHIPPENVILLE – People and their four-legged friends gathered at Tri-County Animal Rescue (TCAR) near Shippenville on Saturday, Oct. 22, for the organization’s first ever “Howl-o-ween.”
The pet-friendly celebration of fall, set up in a manner akin to a backyard carnival, offered free games, costume contests and arts-and-crafts for all comers.
“We haven’t done this before, we thought this would be something different. It just sounded fun to us,” reported Debbie Stephens, a member of TCAR’s board of directors. “We decided on having it this [past] weekend because we thought it would attract a bigger crowd since a lot of other events are scheduled for next weekend, closer to Halloween. We did it in the afternoon so that it was easier to see and safety-wise easier.”
Added Cassey Messina, who helped plan the day, “We put a lot of events together to raise money to help with vet bills, spay-neuter clinics, all that. We wanted to give back to the community. We wanted to do something that was fun, for people to come out with their pets and enjoy a good family event.”
Lori and Randy Bouch of Clarion walked the grounds with their two dogs, Domino, a 15-and-a-half year old border collie, and Wiley, a six-year-old German shepherd.
“We just wanted to come out to enjoy the day with our dogs, take them out for a little bit of trick-or-treating and support Tri-County. They’re [Domino and Wiley] very excited. They love other dogs, they love trick-or-treating, they love to be out,” said Lori Bouch.
She continued, “They [Domino and Wiley] got to bob for hot dogs and get a little snack and they’re going to be in the pet parade. It’s just a beautiful day to be enjoying the weather and enjoying our dogs.”
With the notable exception of a lizard, the animal attendees were dogs. According to Stephens, cats prefer calm and would not have enjoyed the bustle of “Howl-o-ween.”
Though many of the event’s activities were geared toward children, there were also things for the dogs to do. In addition to bobbing for hot dogs and a pet parade, they received treats and could chose a toy from a variety of stuffed options.
Monica Clapper of Clarion and her daughter Lyla Vuum were there with Kiki, a one-and-a-half-year-old huskie-Labrador retriever mix. Lyla, pretty in pink, and Kiki, decked out as a black and orange spider, were stand-outs in the costume contest.
“This is his [Kiki’s] first time in a costume. I’m surprised, so far he likes being in the costume and is doing pretty good with it,” relayed Clapper.
Jamie Thompson, dressed as a witch, manned her State Farm of Clarion table of give-aways and treats with Toby Maxwell, a Shih Tzu-poodle mix sporting a Halloween-themed cape.
Contributed Thompson, “We came out to support Tri-County and give some support to the work they do with dogs and cats. He [Toby Maxwell] is enjoying the day, but is a little scared of the big dogs. He loves children. He was a little too nervous to bob for hot dogs. He’s been petted by the kids, he loves the children.”
Sonya Porter helped guests commemorate the event by taking informal portraits of their pets.
“Howl-o-ween” was not specifically geared toward fundraising; however, a bake sale and raffle baskets were there if attendees wanted to assist TCAR in monetarily accomplishing its mission — rescuing needy cats and dogs, providing them with quality care until they can be placed in forever homes.
“Any money goes directly to helping us take care of the cats and dogs,” said Stephens. “We have bills, like rent, utilities and insurance, but then obviously money is going to [pet] food and being able to do laundry, detergent and bleach, and other cleaning supplies.”
Stephens reported that one of TCAR’s biggest ongoing expenses is the purchase of cat litter.
Just as important to TCAR are volunteers willing to give of their time.
“We can’t function without volunteers,” Stephens said. “There are jobs for anybody, even if someone’s not able to take dogs outside or bend down and scoop litter. We can always use people helping with publicity or socializing with [the facility’s animals].”
And it was the work of volunteers that made “Howl-o-ween” possible, a success among the people and animals who came out on the ideal mid-October day.
Revealed Messina, who also serves as TCAR’s volunteer coordinator, on the collective contribution of those who help the organization function, “Staging this event was easy because we have a bunch of volunteers that come together. Everybody takes on a task and we get things done. It works out pretty good.”