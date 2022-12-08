WEST FRANKLIN TWP. – Human remains were reportedly discovered on Monday, Dec. 5 in West Franklin Township (Armstrong County).
According to Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers, hunters discovered a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road registered to a missing person from Allegheny County.
State police were called to the scene and human remains, belonging to an unknown individual, were reportedly discovered. Allegheny County detectives and Myers also responded to the scene.
Myers said that the remains were taken to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office where positive identification and an autopsy will be performed. The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office is working with Allegheny County detectives and medical examiner as the investigation continues.