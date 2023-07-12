ALCOLA – “Friendships here are bound.”
These words from the Redbank Valley Alma Mater were a theme last Saturday, as more than 850 alumni of Redbank Valley High School met in the valley at what can only be described as a midsummer homecoming — the RVHS “Reunion of a Lifetime.”
Under the large oaks of Redbank Valley Municipal Park, graduates from the classes of 1951 to 2013 united in what organizers hoped would become the event of the year. By all accounts, they succeeded.
Near or far, young or old, there was a feeling of pride and camaraderie amongst the former students. Among the attendees was Esther Keener Matas, Class of 1951, who made the trip from Johnstown to reminisce on a bygone era of township schools and rivalries.
“This was the first one I ever came to,” Matas said of the reunion. She recalled that the 1950-51 school year was the first of the Redbank Valley Jointure and that student friend groups remained fragmented by their former schools.
“It was dirty. We took sides,” said Pearl Minich, also in the Class of 1951. Minich, who made the shorter trip from her Porter Township farm to attend, explained that these distinctions quickly faded, and the idea of a unified Redbank Valley High School was quickly adopted.
Perhaps the most memorable event of the reunion was the high school tour, hosted by the National Honor Society. Dr. Amy Rupp, Redbank Valley School District superintendent, seemed to enjoy the tours as much as any returning alum.
“It’s really fun,” Rupp said, describing the conversations and memories shared by the former students as they visited each room. “Something overtakes them.”
Memories recounted from the visitors ranged widely, from smoke-filled teachers’ lounges to Redbank’s legendary gym teachers. Nearly all the attendees recalled with some amusement their classmates’ experience with strict teachers and the long walk from the seventh-grade wing to band or gym class. Alumni from earlier were particularly amazed by the renovations, first in 1996 and then in 2007.
“It’s really grown,” said Dorothy Hetrick Halbeisen, Class of 1961. Halbeisen traveled from California to re-experience her high school days in the new Redbank Valley High School, opened in 1958. “We thought we were really important,” she recalled of her first year in the new school, which she remembered as “new and beautiful.”
Back at the park, the gathering included alumni from at least 23 states.
“It’s better than the fair,” said Cindy MacDonald Miller, former longtime high school secretary and Class of 1974. “They really pulled it off.”
Many attendees agreed that this event was unique, including those who have moved far from Western Pennsylvania since graduation.
When asked what made Redbank Valley special, Annie Copenhaver Barnett, Class of 2003, explained that people from RVHS form a lifelong community that many other schools lack.
“People here look out for each other. It’s something you learn at school, and it really carries on,” Barnett said.
Current high school principal Roddy Hartle, said of his own alma mater, “I don’t think people would show up the same way, even at North Clarion.”
While for some the event was an easy Saturday outing, for others the event was something of a pilgrimage. Such was the case for Jimi Moore, Class of 1982. Standing over six feet tall, Moore’s long beard and American flag do-rag bandana told of a man on a journey to rediscover his roots. With his 2009 Buell Ulysses motorbike in fire engine red under boot, he drove the 1,400 miles from his Kansas home to the event. Only a short overnight stay in Kentucky interrupted his journey back to where his life began.
“I haven’t been back in 32 years,” Moore said, explaining that he learned of the event on Facebook and decided it was time to return. “I gave my sister a big hug,” he said, grinning widely as he explained that after his service in the U.S. Army, he moved out west with a new life in mind. But most important to Moore were the classmates he saw once again.
“I’ve seen so many dear friends,” Moore said.
Organizer Bob Gourley, Class of 1971, called the day “perfect” when asked how the event stacked up to expectations.
“It was a multigenerational opportunity, and truly a gift from God,” Gourley said.