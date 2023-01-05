STATE SEN. SCOTT HUTCHINSON was recently presented with the Guardian of Small Business Award by the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB). On hand for the presentation were (from left to right): Jeffrey Wakeen, President, Wakeen Group; Hutchinson; Greg Moreland, NFIB State Director; Warren Hudak, President, Hudak & Company; and Devin Langan, Director of Operations for Langan Financial Group.