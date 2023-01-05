HARRISBURG – State Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) was recently honored with the “Guardian of Small Business” award by the NFIB, an organization that advocates for small and independent business operators.
Hutchinson, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, was recognized for “voting to give needed tax and regulatory relief during pandemic recovery, working to rein in state government overreach and other stances.”
“Senator Hutchinson is a loyal supporter of the small business community, and I’m happy that we could recognize him as an NFIB Guardian of Small Business,” said NFIB State Director Greg Moreland. “From combatting bridge tolling to sponsoring key tax reform issues, Senator Hutchinson has gone above and beyond his peers on a consistent basis, and as a result, NFIB is pleased to acknowledge his efforts as one of only 10 legislative members to receive the statue.”
Among Hutchinson’s efforts was sponsoring legislation that brought Pennsylvania tax law governing expense deductions in line with federal law, eliminating the unequal treatment of small businesses in Pennsylvania.
“I’m proud to be recognized as an advocate and champion of small business employers, who create the jobs that allow families to prosper,” said Hutchinson. “The last few years demonstrated the need to be vigilant in keeping government power in check and freeing up the innovators who drive economic development.”