HARRISBURG – State Sen. Scott E. Hutchinson (R-Oil City) was reappointed last week to serve as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee for the 2023-24 Legislative Session by Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward.
Hutchinson has held the post since the beginning of the 2017-18 Legislative Session.
“I am proud of my past accomplishments of enacting historic job creating tax cuts as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee,” said Hutchinson. “The Finance Committee has the primary role of considering pieces of legislation that deal with the Pennsylvania tax code and ensuring that they are in the best interest of all Pennsylvanians and this commonwealth. I am honored by the opportunity to continue to serve and look forward to what we will achieve in the coming session.”
Hutchinson earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania in 1983. He continues to target economic development and job growth as his main legislative priorities as Finance chairman. The state tax code and the mix of revenues which fund state government are the committee’s main purviews.
Hutchinson will also serve as the vice chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee and as a member of the Senate Game and Fisheries, Health and Human Services, Local Government and Intergovernmental Operations committees.