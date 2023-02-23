MONROE TWP. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge preservation project of the existing Clarion River Bridge carrying Interstate 80 over the Clarion River in Monroe and Paint townships, Clarion County.
The purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge preservation project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.
Construction of the project is anticipated for summer of 2024.
An online presentation of the project has been posted which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule.
To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Clarion County box, and then choose the Clarion River Bridge Project tile. The presentation is available from through March 6.