CLARION – The “I Love Clarion” Celebration is scheduled for Monday, July 3 at the Clarion Mall.
Activities begin at 4 p.m. There will be food vendors, craft vendors, children’s games, music and fireworks.
In order for this event to be successful, additional volunteers are needed to help with the children’s games as well as to run the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry trailer selling drinks and T-shirts.
The chamber is also still seeking donations to help cover the cost of the fireworks.
Those willing to volunteer, or those able to make a donation, can visit the chamber office in Clarion, call (814) 226-9161 or email tracy@clarionpa.com.