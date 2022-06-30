CLARION – The “I Love Clarion” celebration is scheduled for this Sunday, July 3. at the Clarion Mall.
Activities will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. and will include:
• 4 to 10 p.m. — Food Vendors. (Clarion Moose Lodge with hot dogs; Red River Roadhouse with meatball hoagies, steak sandwiches and chips; Knights of Columbus with kettle corn; The Meadows Frozen Custard with frozen custard desserts;Ice-O with gourmet shaved ice; Hope Rising Church with cotton candy and nachos.)
• 4 to 10 p.m. — Craft Vendors, Kids’ Craft Corner, Casual Cornhole Tournament, Children’s Games, bingo and music provided by C-93.
• 7 to 7:30 p.m. — Veterans Appreciation Presentation, Presentation of Colors by Boy Scouts of America Troop 51 and singing of the National Anthem.
• 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. — The Wrangler Band, featuring a variety of music ranging from today’s Top 40 country to 1980s classics and classic rock.
• 9:35 p.m. — Fireworks provided by Pyrotecnico.
For more information or to register for the eating contest, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at (814) 226-9191.