CLARION – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming ramp closures as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
For this weekend’s closures in Clarion County, the Exit 60: Shippenville Eastbound off ramp only will be closed on Friday, June 10 at 9 p.m. It will reopen by 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 12. To detour, take Exit 53: Knox, to U.S. 322 to PA 68 to re-enter I-80 at Exit 62: Clarion.
In Jefferson County, Exit 78: Brookville/Sigel Westbound on and off ramps will be closing at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Ramps will reopen by 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 12. To detour, use Exit 81: Hazen, follow U.S. 322, to re-enter I-80 at Exit 73: Corsica.
Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin is completing this $17 million project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.
This closure will be weather permitting.