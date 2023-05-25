NEW BETHLEHEM – With state-mandated deadlines looming, Redbank Valley Municipal Authority officials recently talked about beginning the process of identifying potential lead and galvanized lines in the water system.
RVMA engineer Tom Thompson reported last Thursday that the authority needs to provide the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) an initial inventory list identifying the water service line material for every household in the system by October 2024 as part of the impending state mandate.
“You should do it now,” Thompson told authority officials at their May 18 meeting, noting that while some will be unknown, RVMA will have to identify the service line material on both sides of the service line. “I would develop that database because you need to assign ID numbers to every household.”
Pointing out that 18 inches of line on each side of the curb box, as well as inside the homes, needs to be identified, RVMA water plant operator Mike Kundick said he was hoping to collect most of the necessary information when the new water meters are installed.
“I don’t know how anybody’s doing it,” Kundick said, adding that in some cases, the required 18 inches puts the authority’s checkpoint in the middle of a roadway.
Thompson explained that some authorities have “potholed” to identify possible lead and galvanized lines, while others have documented the information while repairing nearby leaks.
“In theory, you should be able to rule out some [lead and galvanized lines] based on the age of the house,” he said, noting that the authority can also send postcards to customers asking them to identify the lines inside their homes.
Thompson also pointed out that no system will be able to submit an initial inventory with 100 percent of their lines identified as lead, galvanized or copper.
“Worst case scenario, you give a report that says ‘unknown,’” he said.
Although the authority must collect and submit initial data identifying lead, galvanized and copper lines by the October 2024 deadline, Thompson said DEP has not yet said what it plans to do with the information it receives.
He said that if a large percentage of lead lines are identified in RVMA’s system, the authority could apply for funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) to replace those lines.
In other business at last Thursday’s meeting, some authority members also raised concerns about a water meter for Mahoning Township that is currently not being used at its connection point in South Bethlehem.
Following the meeting, Thompson explained that RVMA’s primary concern is there could be a leak between the current meter location in Mahoning Township and the connection point that goes unmetered.
“The water loss would not be documented, which could cause an accounting problem for the authority,” he said, noting, however that the water could be estimated.
“They installed a new line, so the old meter wouldn’t work,” Thompson continued of Mahoning Township. “Once the new system is activated, hopefully in July, it will resolve the issue.”
Other Business
• Authority members approved to hire Michelle Brown for the full-time administrative assistant position for the office.
• Approval was given for a payment of $5,686 to Wagner Electric & Construction for finishing work on the authority’s new carbon feed system at the water treatment plant.
• Officials also approved the purchase of a new high-end, color laser printer for the RVMA office at a cost of $799 from TechReady Professionals. The office’s old printer will be used at the water plant.
• Wrapping up last Thursday’s meeting, authority member Lum Adams inquired about the removal of the gravel bar in Red Bank Creek, behind the local VFW Post, that resulted from the 2019 flood.
RVMA chairwoman Lisa Kerle said after the meeting that New Bethlehem Borough officials used grant funding to bring in a company last fall to remove as much of the gravel bar as possible at the time, per DEP regulations.
“The grant is still open,” Kerle said. “If the water is low enough this summer, they could come back and take more out.”